SAN ANTONIO – Spurs forward Zach Collins offered a positive self-assessment after playing in his first game in 17 months. “It felt good to be a normal basketball player again,” Collins said after scoring eight points and blocking three shots in 19 minutes as a starter in the Austin Spurs’ 127-124 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Monday in Cedar Park. “And now it’s dealing with the regular soreness of games and not dealing with the ankle.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO