Wordle is the latest puzzle game to go viral, and it has people addicted. The simple word game took off late last year and has been growing by leaps and bounds ever since. Wordle found itself back in the spotlight recently after other devs attempted to cash in on the viral puzzle game. One dev went so far as to even copy the name, and tried to get people to pay for a subscription on Apple's App Store. Apple reacted quickly, however, and took the game down following severe backlash on social media.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO