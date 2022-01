President Biden returned from his Atlanta trip last Thursday after the Democrats’ hopes to end the filibuster were extinguished due to a lack of support from both Republicans and a few members of his own party. As the Biden administration continues its push for voting rights legislation, on the international stage it must address rising tensions with Russia. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) joins to explain his view that the Democrats’ advocacy to change the filibuster is rooted in partisan politics. Sen. Thune also discusses how the GOP is preparing to discuss economic issues ahead of the midterms, and what action the U.S. can take against Russia that would send a strong message to Putin.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO