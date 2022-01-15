An Instructor Puts POPSUGAR's Yoga Block to the Test

There’s a wide range of benefits to having an exercise bike at home, whether it’s one of the new breed of connected smart bikes with their catalogue of online and live classes, or just an old school cycle that will consistently challenge you.We tested a range of bikes suited to different budgets and fitness aspirations, but with each one we were first looking to see how big the footprint was once the bike had been put together – after all, you don’t want an entire room re-purposed just because the bike takes up so much space.We also had an eye...

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO