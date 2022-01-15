ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Be careful what you wish for, America! Fans call for RYANAIR come to the US after budget airline became a TikTok hit with tongue-in-cheek videos mocking customers and rival airlines

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

For many, Ryanair is synonymous with budget tickets and patchy customer service.

But the airline has found a new generation of fans on TikTok - on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Irish low-cost airline has struck a cord with Gen Z users of the video-sharing app, where it boasts 1.5million followers and has more than 41.9million likes, making it the biggest airline brand on the platform.

Virgin Atlantic has 74,500 followers and 1.1million likes, while easyJet lags behind on just 17,000 followers. British Airways doesn't have a TikTok account.

The videos, which mock passengers, rival airlines and its own service, have proved a particular hit with users in the US and Asia, who have called for Ryanair to expand its flight routes so they can experience the airline after discovering it on the app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO39D_0dmq8dQi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S67Fq_0dmq8dQi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3YRT_0dmq8dQi00
The majority of are based around Ryanair aircraft with the social media manager's eyes and mouth superimposed onto the plane (seen above). They capitalise on the TikTok trends

One posted: 'I will literally move countries just to be able toly Ryanair.'

Another American user added in response to a video: 'This is great and I can't even fly Ryanair in the US.'

A third wrote: 'I don't live in Europe so I will never fly Ryanair but because of this account it's my favourite airline.'

However European users are quick to keep their expectations in check, with several posting about cases of slow refunds, cancelled flights and bumpy landings.

One posted: 'Queen of TikTok but not queen of the skies.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkwEy_0dmq8dQi00
Ryanair isn't afraid to take aim at rivals and called out United Airlines (right) when it tried to mimic the signature Ryanair aesthetic (seen left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWNID_0dmq8dQi00
Ryanair mocked Virgin Atlantic for being 'mid' - a slang term for mediocre in a recent video (right). Left, a video joking about flying to the US, which sparked pleas from American fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNZ90_0dmq8dQi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpKbj_0dmq8dQi00
Ryanair took aim at short passengers complaining about the lack of leg room in one recent clip (above). While most followers praised the joke, some claimed they would boycott over it

Writing on a video of flight attendants recording on a plane full of passengers, one joked: 'Is this why my plane was late?'

Ryanair videos poke fun at passengers, other airlines or the company itself, using the dances, sounds and trends that are popular on the app.

Some feature cabin crew and Ryanair staff but the majority are based around Ryanair aircraft with the social media manager's eyes and mouth superimposed on the nose of the plane.

The most recent video mocks Ryanair customers who complain about paying for a suitcase after buying a ticket for under 10 euros. The caption reads: 'Bestie how else will I make bank I’m sorry,' using a trendy term to mean making money.

Another video makes fun of short customers who complain about the lack of legroom, with the caption: 'Man thinks he's in the NBA'.

Meanwhile Virgin Atlantic is mocked for being 'mid' - a shorthand term to mean mediocre - and United Airlines was called out when it tried to replicate Ryanair's signature aesthetic.

Speaking in a recent interview, Ryanair's Head of Social, Michael Corcoran, explained he thought the success of the brand of TikTok was due to the decision to 'lose the corporate tone of voice'.

He added: 'We’ve conditioned social media to be a dumping ground for every piece of information available to us - Ryanair want to stand out and avoid clutter.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IXtQ_0dmq8dQi00
European users warmed the landings were 'mid' - a slang term for mediocre - while others pointed out the sky-high charges once on board

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airline Passengers in America

Passengers were fined more than $1.45 million in 2021. It has been a distressing year for flight attendants who have faced verbal and physical attacks by violent passengers. However, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pulling no punches when it comes to disruptive passengers. Early in 2021, the FAA made it clear that those who refuse to wear masks or threaten and intimidate the crew will face fines and possibly jail time (the FAA cannot prosecute criminal cases, but they refer the cases to federal prosecutors). As of December 21, 2021, there have been 5,779 reports of unruly behavior, 4,156 mask-related incidents, and 1,054 investigations.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Irish#British Airways#American#European#Bestie
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Daily Mail

More than 2,000 US flights are canceled and 3,200 are delayed as the flightmare continues! Airlines have called off at least 1,000 flights daily for the 12th day straight as they're hit with Omicron staff shortages and severe weather

Flight cancellations within the US have topped 1,000 for the 12th day in a row as airlines battle inclement weather and staff shortages from the Omicron variant during a winter that has seen travel numbers climb back to pre-pandemic levels. Airlines have cancelled 2,000 flights and delayed 2,900 flights going...
WEATHER
Daily Mail

5G goes live in the US and sparks international chaos: British Airways and Cathay Pacific become latest carriers scrambling to change transatlantic flights over safety fears around airports as AT&T and Verizon activate their networks at 90%

All Emirates flights to and from these airports are indefinitely canceled;. Boston, Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle. The airline's flights to L.A.X., New York City and Dulles are still operating. ALL NIPPON. 20 passenger and cargo flights scheduled on Boeing 777s from Haneda...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Autoweek.com

Is It Time for a Budget Airline Car?

Concept created by two Car Design Research associates proposes electric vans as an alternative to short-haul airline flights. Vans could be based at airport rental agencies, offering the same routes as those offered by airlines. EV ride-pooling with Level 4 autonomous tech is something that's already headed into production, just...
CARS
TravelDailyNews.com

The airlines with the best customer service, according to upgraded points

The new variant complicates travel, yet masses continue to fly to be with friends and family. In the air, which airlines should passengers trust for a flight where they feel best taken care of?. As travel is beginning to boom again, airlines have run into snags caused by labor shortages,...
LIFESTYLE
godsavethepoints.com

That Super “Cheap” Norwegian Airline Is Coming Back To America

Remember the times before the pandemic when it wasn’t impossible to find $199 round trip flights to Europe? There was a reason for that. This low cost, long haul airline called ‘Norwegian’ was shaking things up, with crazy low fares that effectively included nothing but a seat and a space in an overhead bin.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

What Was South America’s First Airline?

Today, South America will have the first flight of its latest airline, the Ecuadorian startup EQUAIR. But the history of airlines across the region can go back to more than a century ago when many entrepreneurs decided to launch their own carriers, of which some became very successful. So, which...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Cathay Pacific offers pilots £2,700 bonuses to keep flying in spite of draconian Hong Kong quarantine rules

The Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific is offering its pilots bonuses of up to HK$29,000 (£2,700) to entice them to keep flying despite the region’s draconian quarantine demands.Pilots who fly two “closed-loop flights” will get a HK$22,000 (£2,075) bonus, while those who fly four will get HK$29,000, according to a staff memo seen by Bloomberg News and confirmed by the airline.A closed-loop flight involves flying back-to-back flights for three or four weeks, staying in hotel isolation between journeys, then quarantining on return to Hong Kong.Pilots are given 14 days off after each “closed-loop” cycle and attached quarantine, but seven of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US airline chiefs warn 5G could cause ‘catastrophic’ flight disruption and strand thousands of Americans

Less than 36 hours before Verizon and AT&T are set to deploy new 5G services, the top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the nation warned against an impending “catastrophic” aviation crisis.The airline industry leaders said in a letter the deployment of new 5G mobile internet technology could lead to the grounding  of a number of flights due to interference from the technology, "potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas" and lead to a "chaos" for US flights."We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

How could 5G affect flights?

Following a flurry of headlines about the delay to the rollout of high-speed 5G internet in the US, many travellers have concerns about its potential effect on flight safety.In early January, US mobile networks Verizon and AT&T agreed to push back their 5G rollouts - originally planned for December - until 19 January over aviation concerns, following a request from transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).However, this week top airline executives sent a letter to Buttigieg and other federal officials, saying in no uncertain terms that if the rollout goes ahead this week as planned, it...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy