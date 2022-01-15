ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Police are searching for an Illinois inmate who was released to attend his brother's funeral but did not return to jail

By Taylor Ardrey
 3 days ago

Lights on a police car.

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

  • Police are searching for an Illinois inmate who went missing after attending his brother's funeral.
  • Bruce Berrier reportedly did not return to DuPage County Jail as required on Tuesday afternoon.
  • Police discovered his GPS monitor at the cemetery, local reports said.

Police in Illinois are searching for a 23-year-old inmate who they say went missing after he was temporarily released to attend his brother's memorial service.

Police this week issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Bruce Berrier after he left DuPage County Jail on Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. to attend his late brother's funeral, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A judge granted Berrier permission to attend the service and family lunch while wearing a GPS ankle monitor, despite pushback from prosecutors, according to the report, which cited court documents.

According to the Chicago Tribune, police said Berrier was required to go back to the jail by 2 p.m. but did not return. Authorities discovered his ankle monitor at Arlington cemetery that afternoon, according to the Tribune report. He now faces criminal charges for damaging government property, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Before he was temporarily released, Berrier was serving a 10-year sentence after he plead guilty to gun-running last year, the outlets reported. In December 2020, Berrier was accused of selling illegal guns to undercover police officers, the Sun-Times reported.

During that time, he was on parole for a prior conviction where he was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to the reports, Berrier in 2015 shot two men during a confrontation when he was 16-years-old.

Comments / 249

sexy forever
3d ago

when my mom died my little brother was brought to her services with a cop on each hand..that was then now they just let you go

Reply(7)
43
Bob Sager
3d ago

if you wanted to attend a funeral of a family member then you should not have been in jail. but you were in jail so you should be denied that attendance

Reply(16)
35
Debra Ward
3d ago

Why would they let him go without law enforcement?All the charges he has against him.Our justice system.

Reply(21)
49
 

