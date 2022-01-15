ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police say

By Emma Tucker, Amy Simonson
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to...

Bailey Deaitra
3d ago

well am glad your not dead and you did not hurt anyone.may the little time go fast we all know some one that drink and tried to make it home ...you pulled over and felt a sleep.

Jody Nelson
3d ago

stay strong girl times are freaking weird nothing will ever be the same again but if you drink stay home!!!!

Jetsetter South
3d ago

So sad but she’s a normal woman that’s in a distress mode. She hurts like anybody else only she has a bigger bank account. She’s not beyond being hurt.

