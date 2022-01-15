Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police say

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. Haddish, the comedian and star of “Girls Trip” and “The Last O.G.,” was arrested after driving into the yard of a residence in Peachtree City, Ga., according to a statement from the local police department. Officers had received a report around 2:30 a.m. of a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the statement. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, after which Haddish was arrested. Haddish was booked into Fayette County Jail without incident. TMZ, which first broke the news,...

