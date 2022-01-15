ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Shooting occurs Saturday afternoon on Earl Gros Avenue

By WAFB staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 3

Related
WAFB

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting following argument

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another man late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened around 10:29 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 in the 1100 block on Eddie Robinson Sr Drive when two men got into an argument.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man shot at Baton Rouge hotel Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the OYO Hotel near I-12 on Monday, Jan. 17. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., spokesperson for BRPD, said police responded around 11 a.m. to 9999 Gwenadale Ave. where a man had suffered apparent gunshot injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fluid on Central roadway poses danger for drivers Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Central Police Department is encouraging drivers to use extreme caution at the intersection of Greenwell Springs and the Central Throughway on Tuesday night. There is some type of fluid on the road there, according to Central PD. Police said they are working with Mayor David...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Man dies after domestic shooting on Kleinpeter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that injured a man on Kleinpeter Road Monday, Jan. 17. Casey Hicks, spokesperson for EBRSO said it was a domestic situation involving a dad shooting an adult son. Officials state that the shooting occurred...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

LPSO seeks identify of armed robbery suspect, other info

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are attempting to to identify and locate a man photographed on security camera in connection with an armed robbery at Dollar Tree. According to LPSO, an unidentified man entered the Watson location of Dollar Tree, located at 33939 La....
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
WAFB

Drive-by shooting on Weller Avenue leaves 3 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Friday night at 2650 Weller Avenue, according to Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said people were gathered at a grocery store on Jan. 15 when a drive-by shooter opened fire around 8:45 p.m. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Arson fire investigation in St. George leads to 3 arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators with St. George Fire Protection District have arrested three people who are allegedly responsible for aggravated arson at an apartment complex on Jasper Avenue in November 2021. According to St. George Fire, investigators arrested Tony Huff on Nov. 19 and Darrus Joseph on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people who died when a helicopter crashed into a marshy, muddy area of Lafourche Parish have been identified by the parish coroner. The crash claimed the lives of Dylan Christian Horn, 30, and Dana Burt, 51. Reports of a low-flying helicopter came in around 10...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Fire engulfs vehicle on I-12 East Sunday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes on Interstate 12 East are back open Sunday night following recovery operations of a vehicle that caught fire just past Juban Road, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Officials temporarily closed I-12 East near Juban Road earlier in the evening on Sunday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

Man found shot to death on I-110 South; BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death early Sunday morning. According to a spokesman with BRPD, Percy Wilson, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a car on I-110 South near Hollywood Street around 12:23 a.m. Jan. 16.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man on motorcycle killed in Ascension Parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A 57-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish Saturday. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. Jan. 15 on LA Hwy 73 north of Interstate 10. Authorities have confirmed, Roger Brumfield, 57, died...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

LSP charges FedEx driver in crash at Whiskey Bay

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have charged a FedEx driver with negligent injury for a crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 16, on I-10 East near Whiskey Bay, according to officials. The driver, John Guerin, 38, was also charged with careless operation and disobeying traffic signs,...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Known for his ability to unify those in his community, the sudden death of 19th Judicial District Judge Christopher R. Dassau took everyone he knew by surprise. “It’s just a great loss to the city of Baker,” said Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn. Baker...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy