Texas State

Hostages ‘Alive and Safe' After Standoff Inside Texas Synagogue, Texas Gov. Says

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll hostages have been released from a synagogue in Dallas-Fort Worth following a 10-hour standoff Saturday, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. "Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe," Abbott said in a tweet. The group of hostages, which included a rabbi, were being held by a...

Miami Herald

Seven migrants were held captive at Texas home, border agents say

Several migrants were held against their will at a home in Harlingen, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. The Harlingen Police Department received a call about 1 p.m. on Dec. 26 from a Guatemalan migrant, who said that he and others were being held at the house, the news release said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who authorities say held hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. The hostage incident ended Saturday night with the hostages safe and the man holding them dead, authorities said. The […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

NYPD: Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday "are out alive and safe." A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth. An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2. Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui's imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida. Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

FBI Dallas Identifies Colleyville Synagogue Hostage Taker As Malik Faisal Akram

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The FBI Dallas Field Office confirmed the identity of the man who took four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue for 10 hours before a SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff Saturday. FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno identified the 44-year-old British national as Malik Faisal Akram of Blackburn, United Kingdom. Akram was shot and killed after the last of the hostages got out at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Congregation Beth Israel. In a statement, the FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but it didn't provide a possible...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
NBC Chicago

Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker Was Known to UK Intelligence Before He Flew to US

A British man who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday was known to U.K. intelligence, a British security source told NBC News. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was probed over suspected terrorist links but the case was closed by the time he traveled to the United States because it didn't meet the threshold for further investigation, the security source said. Akram was named by the FBI as the gunman in the 11-hour standoff at the Congregation Beth Israel that culminated in the hostages escaping unharmed before he was killed by federal agents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

McAllen Jewish community reacts to attack at North Texas Synagogue

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The hostage situation at a North Texas Synagogue has sent shockwaves across the Jewish community. Now local Jewish leaders are speaking with ValleyCentral telling us that this is a reminder of the treats their communities face. "Unfortunately antisemitism is something that did exist and does exist and we are seeing a […]
MCALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

FBI Warning To Faith Communities After Colleyville Synagogue Hostage Situation Familiar To Jewish Community

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Following the 11-hour long hostage situation Saturday at the Colleyville synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning faith-based communities they need to remain alert and could be targeted for violence. Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom in Dallas said, "It's not unfamiliar." He said he and others in the Jewish community have remained alert even before the hostage situation. That night, Paley helped console some of the hostages and their families. Paley welcomes the stepped-up patrols by Dallas Police. "We are just so grateful for the support from the Mayor's office, from our local police." For...
DALLAS, TX
MilitaryTimes

Texas Guardsman shoots suspected smuggling vehicle near border

This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. A junior Texas National Guard soldier disabled a suspected smuggling vehicle with his M4 carbine in an effort to save...
LAREDO, TX
