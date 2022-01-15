ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. high school football report podcast: Talking top Mid-Penn players left on the board heading into February’s signing day

By Brian Linder
 3 days ago
December’s early signing period is out of the way, and February 2′s signing day is quickly approaching...

Steel-High QB Alex Erby adds to his list of college offers

Slowly but surely Alex Erby’s list of college offers is beginning to match his production. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Steel-High sophomore quarterback said Tuesday he added an offer from UConn. That’s the fourth offer, along with Bowling Green, Kent State and Cal U, for the 6-foot-4, 207 pounder.
‘I’m beyond blessed and thankful’: Cedar Cliff’s Jontae Morris makes his college football commitment

Jontae Morris said he and Jaheim Morris spent some time “jumping around” inside the family’s home Tuesday. Because Jontae, Cedar Cliff’s star running back and PennLive’s Mid-Penn Offensive Player of the Year, said the celebration with Jaheim, a former Cedar Cliff star running back and PennLive Offensive Player of the Year, was all about his college plans.
PennLive Wrestling Podcast: Riley Robell joins the show, plus a tournament recap and dual meet previews

Top-ranked Bishop McDevitt junior Riley Robell joins the PennLive Wrestling Podcast this week to talk about the benefits of football and wrestling, his journey to get into peak wrestling shape, and his recent tournament win at the New Oxford Invitational. Plus, Dave Heckard helps break down last week’s tournament and dual action and looks ahead to key showdowns this week.
Five can’t-miss high school wrestling duals and tournaments for this week

A look at the highlights from this week’s local high school wrestling schedule:. Waynesboro at Boiling Springs: The Bubblers have a big stretch of duals to close out the regular season, all with legitimate hopes of winning a District 3 team title. That begins Thursday night against a Waynesboro team that shows up as an underdog, but should set up a handful of showdowns with seniors Bodie and Kaden Rouzer in the middle of the lineup, sophomores Garrett Price and Titus Mong and freshman Jayden Rooney. The Bubblers go to Northern Lebanon’s Berserker Duals this weekend, and next week they’re due for tough matchups against Bermudian Springs (Jan. 26) and West Perry (Jan. 29).
