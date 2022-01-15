Pa. high school football report podcast: Talking top Mid-Penn players left on the board heading into February’s signing day

A look at the highlights from this week’s local high school wrestling schedule:. Waynesboro at Boiling Springs: The Bubblers have a big stretch of duals to close out the regular season, all with legitimate hopes of winning a District 3 team title. That begins Thursday night against a Waynesboro team that shows up as an underdog, but should set up a handful of showdowns with seniors Bodie and Kaden Rouzer in the middle of the lineup, sophomores Garrett Price and Titus Mong and freshman Jayden Rooney. The Bubblers go to Northern Lebanon’s Berserker Duals this weekend, and next week they’re due for tough matchups against Bermudian Springs (Jan. 26) and West Perry (Jan. 29).

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 HOURS AGO