Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend as we saw beautiful conditions throughout the day on Saturday. But as I mentioned yesterday, all good things do come to an end and it looks like the nice conditions we had the last two days have moved out of our area as more changes are headed our way. And we already began to feel those changes early this morning as temperatures were milder across South Florida mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s. We woke up to a stronger south wind ahead of a front that will reach us later today. But before the front arrives, a line of thunderstorms will push through South Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO