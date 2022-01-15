Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson respond to Rudy Gobert’s ‘winning habits’ comment

Ask anyone—Chuck, Woj, your grandma, Russ himself—and they’ll all agree: Russell Westbrook has had a lousy season so far. Yes, we’re judging him against his previous performances. Yes, our expectations for him are inextricably tied to our expectations for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have underwhelmed as a team. But still, the guy most famous for averaging a triple double over the course of an entire NBA season isn’t even averaging a double double this year. He’s turning the ball over more than any other season of his career, including his rookie campaign. He just went 16 full days without making a three pointer while the Lakers lurched to 22-22, clinging to playoff positioning by the tips of their fingernails. "Lousy" might even be a bit charitable.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO