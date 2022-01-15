ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson respond to Rudy Gobert’s ‘winning habits’ comment

By Eric Walden
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz center Rudy Gobert caused a bit of a stir on Friday when he said in an interview that the Utah Jazz were not presently championship contenders, and that they lagged behind teams such as the Suns and Warriors in terms of “winning habits.” He also seemed to be making...

