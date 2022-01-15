ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Two Renton men arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45W12r_0dmq472J00
Seattle Police Department car (Seattle Police Department)

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Police arrested two men and seized three guns after serving a search warrant at a Renton home as part of an ongoing robbery and firearms-related investigation Friday.

Police served the warrant at the home located in the 2600 block of Northeast 23rd Street just after 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Upon entering the home, detectives learned the primary suspect, a person of interest in multiple armed robberies, was in possession of firearms, which is prohibited as he is a convicted felon.

Officers seized two handguns and a short-barreled rifle from the property. They also recovered additional evidence related to multiple robberies that are still under investigation.

The 18-year-old primary suspect was arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and detectives will continue to investigate his possible involvement in armed robberies that have taken place throughout King County.

A second suspect, a 20-year-old man, was also arrested for his involvement in an armed robbery at a South Seattle cannabis shop in early January.

Both men have been booked into King County Jail.

