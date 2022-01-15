Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool girls 1-2 at Kirschenheiter meet

SYRACUSE – Head to head, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool girls indoor track and field teams would pull away from the rest of the field at last Saturday’s morning session of the Fred Kirschenheiter Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

It was the Northstars, with 134 points, finishing on top, with the Warriors getting 107.5 points for second place.

In its most exciting moment of the day, C-NS’s 4×400 relay team of Hannah Boyle, Kate Putman, Gabby Putman and Marissa Doty finished in four minutes, 4.49 seconds, setting a new school record while posting the fastest time in the state in that event.

Boyle, in exactly 1:39, took the 600-meter run, with Katy Harbold third in 1:44.93. Boyle was also second in the 300-meter dash in 43.58 seconds as Doty (44.20) was third. Gabby Putman went 4:51.23 to dominate the 1,500-meter run as Allison Navarra finished sixth.

In the 1,000-meter run, Marissa Navarra, in 3:13.52, prevailed over Cameron Sisk’s 3:18.04 as Elliana Ballagh claimed fifth place. Later, in the 4×800 relay, Navarra, Harbold, Ava Fisher and Sophia Graham prevailed in 10:22.81 to beat out Liverpool’s second-place 10:38.57.

But the Warriors averted a C-NS relay sweep when Anaharie Anderson, Mia Wright, Ashlyn Brown and Margaret Bellew went 1:52.21 to pull away and take the 4×200,

Lilly Capria prevailed for the Northstars in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 1 inch, with Kaleigh Bosimenu topping 8 feet to win the pole vault. Gianna Boland took third in the triple jump with 31’9” as Ava Schiff (30’6 ¾”) was fourth.

Liverpool won the first race of the morning when Meghan Moyer took the 3,000-meter run in 11:42.53 ahead of C-NS’s Elizabeth Smith (11:52.92) as the Warriors’ Addison Miles was third (12:00.38) and Kaitlin Hotaling fifth.

Sophia Jarosz was second in the 55-meter dash in 7.82 seconds, with Bellew fifth and Wright sixth. Anderson, in 9.85 seconds, edge Beatrize Gurgol (9.88) for third place in the 55-meter hurdles.

Gurgol earned second place in the long jump, going 15’2 ¼” as Grace Murray was seventh for C-NS to go with her seventh in the 55 hurdles.

Wright took fourth (44.69 seconds) and Ashlyn Brown fifth (45.97) in the 300 as Addison Ziegler got fourth place in the 600 in 1:46.70. The Warriors were third in the 4×400 in 4:33.03 as Layla Pearl Collin was fourth in the pole vault and Trinity Howard sixth in the weight throw,

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boys indoor track team nearly won its portion of the Kirschenheiter meet, earning 91 points to finish just behind East Syracuse Minoa’s winning total of 92 points. C-NS was fifth with 54.5 points.

Again on top in both throwing events, Jalen Graham unleashed a top weight throw of 60’6 ¼” and also won the shot put by heaving it 43’2 ½” as no one else broke the 39-foot mark. Sheldon Matas was sixth in the weight throw.

Ryan Hagan tore to first in the 1,600-meter run in 4:18.95, more than 15 seconds clear of West Genesee’s Peter McMahon (4:34.30).

Gavin Kenna, in 10:05.04, held off Cortland’s Jared Valentin (10:06.18) to win the 3,200-meter run for the Warriors as Jacob Makhlouf was third in 10:31.21. Then Kenna, Hagan, Aiden Meyer and Michael Purvis claimed victory in the 4×800 in 9:22.87 as Purvis gained third place in the 1,000 in 2:56.82.

Bennett Robb was second in the high jump, clearing 5’10”. Liverpool took third in the 4×400 in 3:54.52, with C-NS fifth in 4:02.69 as the Warriors also made it to third in the 4×200 in 1:40.42.

For the Northstars, Gavin McAllister was victorious in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet to go with a fifth in the 1,000 and sixth in the 300 as the Warriors’ Declan Fahy was fifth (8 feet) in the pole vault.

Carlton Garnes was second in the triple jump in 38’11 ½” and third in the 55 hurdles in 8.24 seconds. Trevon Walker had a third-place long jump of 19’2 ¼” as Garnes finished sixth, with Gavin Goettel tying for sixth in the high jump and Liam Adams seventh in the 600.