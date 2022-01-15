Woman dead after shooting at Memphis Walgreens, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a gunman after they say a woman was shot at a Walgreens in Parkway Village on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened before 1 p.m. at the Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins. A female victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition where she later died.

The woman was later identified as Juanita Washington, 60, who is also the head administrator of L.Y.E Academy.

Barely able to stand, Ladia Yates, CEO of L.Y.E. Academy said she wants people to know who the woman was that was brutally taken away from her Wednesday afternoon.

“People really die of broke hearts, and I’m just so hurt right now,” Yates said. “I’m talking about this lady would give the shirt off her back, the shoes off her feet, whatever out of her purse. I’m talking about this lady was so sweet.”

Yates said Washington, known as Aunt Juanita by staff and students, just celebrated her 60th birthday a week ago.

“I can’t believe that the crime has gotten so bad here to the point where y’all would take the life of a 60-year-old sweetheart woman,” Yates said.

L.Y.E Academy made a Facebook post that confirmed the passing of Juanita Washington.

Yates also said Washington has been a crucial part of the academy for years, and her death isn’t just a lost for them but the entire dance community.

“My kids don’t want to come to practice today,” she said. “She would be here today. She has the keys here and she would be here today.”

And now the only thing sitting at her desk are flowers.

“I have a lot of kids that y’all damaged over this,” Yates said. “Her husband, her kids. She has family y’all. Y’all not thinking. Y’all not thinking.”

Police said the male suspect fled the scene in a white van. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

