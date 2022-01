Marjorie Taylor Greene used Martin Luther King Day on Monday to claim that there is a “new segregation” for the unvaccinated against Covid-19, comparing their struggles to historic racism against Black people in America. In a post on Gettr, the Georgia Republican equated the segregation faced by Black Americans to the strict vaccine mandates in the US.“Rev Martin Luther King Jr spoke of promises given to us that all men and women are guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she wrote. “Thanks to the hard work of Rev MLK Jr and others, growing up...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO