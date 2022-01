The Children’s Museum at Holyoke reopened on Monday after closing for three weeks due to COVID-19 safety precautions. “We were so excited to be reopening that we forgot to mention we will be resuming our regular schedule after January 17th and continue to be closed on Mondays. We are looking forward to seeing you soon!” the museum said in a Facebook statement.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO