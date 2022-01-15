Pacers' Justin Holiday: Drops 25 in loss

The Los Angeles Lakers were a hot destination in free agency. Over the summer, multiple players flocked to the team to chase a title alongside LeBron James in the NBA's biggest market. But since the start of the season, things have been less than ideal for the Lakeshow. Through the...
Travis Kelce further enhanced his case for the Hall of Fame with his historic performance Sunday night. Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to have 100 receiving yards in a game, catch a touchdown pass, and throw a touchdown pass in a game. Of course, Kelce accomplished...
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
There has been hope in Brooklyn that Kyrie Irving, back in the fold and playing games with teammates, would have a change of heart on getting vaccinated so he could play in home games, not just road games. Irving himself seemed to leave that door ajar. Monday, Irving slammed the...
Deandre Ayton hurt his ankle during the game between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Michigan. The Suns have announced that it is an ankle sprain, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
LeBron James and Magic Johnson engaged in a bit of an indirect back-and-forth on Twitter over the weekend. Following the Los Angeles Lakers blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Hall of Fame point guard sent out a critical tweet calling out the Lakers’ effort. Less than...
Auburn and Gonzaga will be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday. Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers — among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history.
Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
Comments / 0