Pacers' Justin Holiday: Drops 25 in loss

 3 days ago

Holiday led the Pacers with 25 points (9-16 FG, 7-14 3Pt) to go along with...

Justin Holiday
Atlanta Hawks Have Lost 20 Games Out Of 33 Since Trae Young Said The Regular Season Is More Boring Than The Playoffs

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
Phoenix Suns
Basketball
College basketball rankings: Auburn's body of work earns Tigers No. 1 spot over Gonzaga in Top 25 And 1

Auburn and Gonzaga will be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday. Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers — among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history.
2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis is the No. 1 quarterback, and Josh Allen is a big reason why

Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
