Georgetown, NY

Georgetown sputtering ahead of meeting with rival St. John’s

 3 days ago

Georgetown’s COVID-19 pause last winter actually saved its season, as Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing admitted he was able to self-scout during the downtime and make necessary lineup adjustments that helped propel Georgetown to a surprising Big East tournament title.

But the Hoyas (6-7, 0-2 Big East) might not be so fortunate in 2021-22 as they try to snap a three-game losing streak when they visit longtime rival St. John’s (9-5, 1-2) on Sunday at New York City.

Even after having four games postponed, Georgetown is still not at full strength and has been drubbed by both Marquette and Butler since returning to action. The Hoyas were without Ewing, as well as guards Dante Harris (13.0 points per game) and Donald Carey (12.8) in a 72-58 loss to the Butler on Thursday.

Ewing sat out because D.C. Department of Health ealth guidelines.

Tyler Beard, who averages only 4.2 points, picked up the some of the slack with 15, but it wasn’t enough. It remains unclear if Harris and Carey, who sat out with unspecified illnesses against Butler, will make the trip to Manhattan.

“I think our offense hurt us,” acting Georgetown coach Louis Orr said after Thursday’s game. “We missed nine free throws. Two of our scorers had off nights shooting. But you still have to defend. … I thought our (defensive) pressure helped us. We just didn’t convert enough.”

Aminu Mohammed was 2 of 16 from the field and Kaiden Rice was 1 of 9.

The Red Storm had an extra day to prepare after a gut-wrenching overtime loss at UConn on Wednesday in which St. John’s erased an 11-point second-half deficit and took a one-point lead with four seconds remaining in regulation on a 3-pointer by star Julian Champagnie, who is averaging 21.2 points. But the Huskies tied the score on a foul shot and dominated overtime.

“I was proud of them,” coach Mike Anderson said. “I told them I thought that was the best game we’ve played all year long. … We have to have a short memory. We’re only three games into our conference (play) right now. We have a lot of basketball left. We have to keep working, believing and trusting in one another.”

–Field Level Media

