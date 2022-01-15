ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PETA Calls Out Kanye West and The Game for Using Skinned Monkey as New Song Artwork

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 3 days ago
The artwork for Kanye West and The Game's new single, "Eazy," which shows a skinned monkey, has PETA pissed off. President of the animal rights organization, Ingrid Newkirk, issued a statement to Billboard on Friday (Jan. 14), slamming the duo for promoting and sharing the images via social media....

