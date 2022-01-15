PETA Calls Out Kanye West and The Game for Using Skinned Monkey as New Song Artwork

Kanye West let out all of his frustrations about his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian in his new single. Days ago, a snippet of West's latest single was leaked in which he spoke about wanting to fight Kardashian's latest beau, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In the song "Easy," West, now known as Ye, raps: "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)." His reference of a crash is in regards to his 2002 car crash that nearly killed him. A decade and some change later, he married Kardashian. Together, they have four children. But Kardashian filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 and for months, Ye appeared to have a difficult time accepting the end of their union. But now he's letting loose and talking about her parenting skills, or lack thereof, among other things that clearly annoy him.
