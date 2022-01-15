ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New 'Book of Boba Fett' Set Image Shows Danny Trejo's Machete Next to a Rancor Head

By Arezou Amin
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that's what we call a Machete order. On January 12, actor Danny Trejo made his first trip to the Galaxy Far, Far Away, appearing in The Book of Boba Fett's third episode "The Streets of Mos Espa." The episode, like the rest of the season so far, was written by...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Boba Fett Stars Talk Danny Trejo 'Surprise,' Introduction of Young Mod Gang as 'Homage' to George Lucas

The following contains casting spoilers from Episode 3 of Disney+’s The Book of Boba fett. As expected as it was to see Danny Trejo pop up in The Book of Boba Fett — after all, filmdom’s erstwhile Machete has appeared in many of his second cousin Robert Rodriguez’s projects — it still snuck up on Boba himself. Trejo’s casting as a Rancor wrangler “actually was kept a bit of a surprise,” series lead Temuera Morrison told TVLine during the show’s Television Critics Association winter press tour panel. “I didn’t know until the last minute, until Danny got there that day for filming.” Morrison...
MOVIES
94.3 Lite FM

Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Book of Boba Fett’ In New Featurette

One week from today, Star Wars returns to Disney+ — but not in a new season of The Mandalorian. Instead, this holiday season’s trip to a galaxy far, far away is The Book of Boba Fett, which spins out of the events of last season on The Mandalorian and follows Boba (played by Temuera Morrison) as he assumes control over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire.
TV & VIDEOS
dapsmagic.com

Ming-Na’s Dream Role Featurette Debuts Ahead of New The Book of Boba Fett Episode Arrival

Tomorrow the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett will arrive on Disney+. Ahead of its arrival, Disney+ has debuted a new featurette with Ming-Na Wen sharing about her dream role. This role happens to be her role in The Book of Boba Fett, Fennec Shand. In Ming-Na’s Dream Role, Ming-Na Wen is joined by Robert Rodriguez and Temuera Morrison to talk about the role and what is like working together to make this new Star Wars series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Temuera Morrison
Person
Jon Favreau
epicstream.com

Did The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Tease the Arrival of Star Wars Show's True Villain?

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett dropped clues about the identity of the real villain!. There's still a lot to unpack from the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett because of the sheer number of Easter eggs packed into Episode 2. However, nostalgia isn't the only thing that Chapter Two: The Tribes of Tatooine had to offer for fans. The flashback sequence in the episode may have dropped a clue as to who the real main villain is in the new Star Wars series and it's someone we already met in the films! SPOILERS AHEAD, PROCEED WITH CAUTION!
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Here's How The Book of Boba Fett Fits Into the Star Wars Timeline

After being part of the Star Wars franchise for decades, Boba Fett, a notorious bounty hunter, is finally getting the spotlight through the arrival of his new Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Temuera Morrison, who originally portrayed Boba's father Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones and then went on to play Boba in a number of projects like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Visions, returns as the iconic character again. Starring alongside him is Ming-Na Wen as the assassin and elite mercenary Fennec Shand, who helps Boba take Jabba the Hutt's throne on the desert planet of Tatooine. Since Boba was thought to have died in Return of the Jedi after falling into the Sarlacc pit, you might be wondering how The Book of Boba Fett fits into the overall Star Wars timeline. Here's what to know.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Book of Boba Fett': Boba's Survival in the Sarlacc Pit, Explained

When Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) finally returned to the Star Wars universe for The Mandalorian on Disney+, it had been more than a decade since the character's last appearance in live-action (where a younger version was played by Daniel Logan for Episode II — Attack of the Clones, with Morrison playing the role of Boba's "father" Jango Fett), not to mention the years in-universe where the clone and bounty hunter had been presumed dead after falling into the Sarlacc pit during the events of Return of the Jedi. A post-credit scene for The Mandalorian Season 2, however, revealed that Boba Fett would be getting his own spinoff series, paired up with his trusty Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), who had herself experienced something of a resurrection after seemingly dying in the first season.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#The Next Episode#Film Star#Rancor Keeper
digitalspy.com

Book of Boba Fett twist just helped fix the show's biggest problem

The Book of Boba Fett episode 3 spoilers follow. The Book of Boba Fett should have always been a page-turner. This is Boba's first solo venture, after all, and a Star Wars legend as iconic as him deserves nothing but the best. Yet opinions on the show have been divided thus far.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Stills From Last Wednesday's Episode Tease Some Major New Threats To The Galaxy

Last Wednesday, "The Tribes of Tatooine" lived up to its title by delivering a superb episode of The Book of Boba Fett that explored the bounty hunter's burgeoning relationship with the planet's Tusken Raiders. Taking us back to the immediate aftermath of Return of the Jedi, we learned how Fett came to be part of the group many know as the Sand People.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Bar Fight Just Included Luke’s Friends, Famously Cut from ‘A New Hope’

If you doubted the ability of Jon Favreau and the Lucasfilm Story Group to mine every last bit of “Star Wars” lore for Easter Eggs to populate their Disney+ series, doubt no further. Chapter 2 of “The Book of Boba Fett” just included a seamlessly integrated deep-dive into the deleted scenes of “A New Hope” for its worldbuilding of Tatooine: Luke Skywalker’s friends Camie and Fixer. An early cut of the 1977 film toggles between the space battle that kicks things off, as Princess Leia’s ship is captured by the Empire, and Luke Skywalker on the surface of the desert planet...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 review (2021) – the pulse-pounding origin of Boba Fett’s stick

The Book of Boba Fett continues to mix the past and present in a meandering second episode that will only satisfy those desperate to know the origin of the bounty hunter’s pointy stick. Picking up exactly where the first episode left off, ‘Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine’ begins well enough with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) bringing one of Boba’s would-be assassins to Jabba’s old palace.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
q93fm.com

'The Book of Boba Fett' stars weigh in on show's "Mos Vespa" controversy

The third episode of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett proved pretty divisive with the Star Wars fanbase, all thanks to some space scooters. The Robert Rodriguez-directed episode sees Temuera Morrison's bounty hunter-turned crime boss hiring a group of young cyborg thugs, but their appearance -- and their candy-colored, arguably Earth-bound hovering scooters -- drew flak from some fans. Many made references to Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, or to Griff Tannen's hoverboard gang in Back to the Future 2, or Rodriguez's Spy Kids series.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett Brings Back Luke Skywalker's Friends From Star Wars: A New Hope Deleted Scene

The Book of Boba Fett Episode had plenty of deep-cut Easter eggs from the Star Wars Universe – including bringing back some characters from a famous deleted scene from Star Wars: A New Hope! (WARNING: The Book of Boba Fett SPOILERS Follow!) In "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" we get more backstory on how Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) earned his place in a tribe of Tusken Raiders. A pivotal point in that rise came when Boba helped the Tuskens defeat a train that has shooting up their lands, and in completing that mission, Boba ends up running across some old friends of Luke Skywalker that we technically never met...
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 2 Preview Shows Boba Fett Meeting the Mayor

Ming-Na Wen is everywhere promoting The Book of Boba Fett, with her latest appearance being in a Verizon ad, in which she introduced an exclusive clip from the second episode of the new Star Wars live-action series. The fresh 25-second clip teases the first confrontation between Boba Fett and the mayor of Mos Espa, whose majordomo we met in Chapter 1.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy