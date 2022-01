A changeover mix of snow to rain and possibly back to snow is predicted for much of Monday morning, making way for a messy commute in the Lehigh Valley, meteorologists say. A winter storm, which began Sunday evening, dumped anywhere from a coating to a few inches of snow in some areas of the region. Meteorologists urge motorists to watch out for icy spots, especially on untreated roadways. Some sidewalks also could be treacherous in the slick slush.

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO