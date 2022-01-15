ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Warnings issued for counties in West Virginia

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFfsY_0dmpywi500

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued due to the potential for significant snowfall as a system crosses the region Sunday into Monday.

Overview

  • What: Winter Storm Warning
  • When: Sunday Morning through MondayLate Morning/Early Afternoon
  • Where: Areawide

Expected Conditions and Impacts

  • Heavy snow is possible. A period of freezing rain may occur Sunday afternoon.
  • Total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches possible in the lowlands, with up to 12 inches in isolated spots around the Tri-State area.
  • Total snow accumulations of up to 8-12 inches will be possible in the higher elevations of the mountains.
  • Light ice accumulations are possible in the lower elevations and up to around one tenth of an inch in the mountains.
  • Travel could be very difficult and hazardous conditions may impact the Sunday eveningand Monday morning commute.
  • Moderate to heavy snowfall will likely reduce visibilities at times.

For additional snow and ice maps and forecasts, go to: https://www.weather.gov/rlx/winter

