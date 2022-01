Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted out in Florida together almost two months after their split. Have they reignited their relationship?. Almost two months after their split, Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, have reunited. The pair were spotted walking their adorable Golden Retriever, Tarzan, in Miami, Florida on Jan. 6, as they were all smiles under the sun. Camila seemed to be wearing a light-colored sundress while Shawn opted for a casual look of light blue jeans and a white t-shirt. It was unclear whether the two were reuniting as a full-blown couple again, or if they were just sufficiently co-parenting their pup, but it was nice to see them together again!

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO