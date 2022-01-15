Wapahani, Delta advance to 2022 Delaware County boys basketball championship

MUNCIE, Ind. — The game is set, Wapahani v. Delta.

In Friday's Delaware County boys basketball tournament semifinals at Delta High School, Delta (6-7) beat Wes-Del (6-6) 69-55, and Wapahani (10-2) defeated Yorktown (4-6) 43-30.

The championship will be played at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday at Delta after the girls championship match. The Raiders and Eagles have not met this season but are poised for a competitive final.

Here's a deeper look at the championship matchup and a recap of the semifinal games:

Championship preview

It's a rematch of the 2020 county championship, which Delta won 59-38. The Eagles were victorious in the two meetings afterward as well, but this is their first matchup in 2021-22.

Both teams beat Wes-Del and Winchester handily this year, while Wapahani just beat Yorktown, which Delta lost to, and Delta narrowly defeated a Muncie Central group that won against the Raiders. Not much to be learned from common opponents.

It's more helpful to look at each team's performance so far in the county tournament. Delta's offense has started to click as the Eagles scored a season-high 66 points in their Round 1 win over Daleville (6-3), which they followed by upping the mark with 69 points against Wes-Del.

The entire team has looked more in-sync, and Neil Marshall and D'Amare Hood have been the catalysts. Marshall and Hood have scored a total of 47 and 29 points, respectively, in the fist two tournament games. Both were Hood's best performances of the season, and Marshall has returned to form following a couple off outings in late December.

Marshall said he's learning to be more patient with the ball and is more comfortable leading the offense now than earlier in the season. Primarily a shooter historically, Marshall's emphasized driving to basket first to open up 3-point shots later, using his body to push around smaller guards and pump fakes to get interior defenders off-balance.

"(Our chemistry) is feeling pretty good right now. We're playing pretty solid, we're playing team basketball, and we aren't getting caught up on whose points it is," Marshall said. "It's Delta's points, and we're just trying to win. We want to come together and win a championship, and that's one of our goals we set in the beginning of the season."

Hood's electric energy has been infectious, and being the best athlete on the team, his teammates frequently find him in transition for alley-oop layups. Jaskson Wors and Jayden Furney have brought physicality to the Eagles as well, with the all-around contributions proving too much for Daleville and Wes-Del to match.

"We're starting to grow (offensively) a little bit ... we trust each other a little bit more, we're willing to give the ball up," Delta head coach Mark Detweiler said. "We go rogue at times, we want to play iso ball because that's funner, I guess, but also for us it's ugly ... we can't have a steady diet of that. If we do, we starve. When we move the ball with our bodies and we make the extra pass we look pretty good."

Delta's defense hasn't been as sharp, especially in the first half, but Detweiler's group has played two lockdown third quarters that essentially won both tournament games. Detweiler said his group needs to bring defensive focus for four quarters to win it all.

Wapahani drew a first-round bye and entered the tournament on a three-game winning streak, yet its Yorktown win was perhaps the team's most unique victory so far this year.

The Raiders' 43 points were their lowest total so far this year, and the Tigers' 30 points were the fewest Wapahani's allowed. Head coach Matt Luce's group responded to Yorktown's physicality with strong defense themselves, and the role players around top scorers Isaac Andrews and Aidan Franks, whom Yorktown tried to stop at all costs, took advantage of their offensive opportunities.

Andrews and Franks remained patient and poised against Yorktown's pressure, and Nathan Nelson was the X-factor on both ends who helped Wapahani lead for most of the game. All seven Raiders contributed, and they'll be tough to beat if they maintain that level of teamwork.

"(Nelson showed) leadership and wanting the ball and wanting to make the right play, not wanting to be the hero. Same thing for Franks and Isaac. They can go for 28 (points) every night, it's a matter of do they want to win or do they want to get their stats right," Luce said. "I'm very proud of Nathan, I'm very proud of Nick Cook, who showed a lot of effort on the rebounding glass, and I'm really proud of Isaac and Aidan for just leading their team and helping us get to the championship."

Both teams have the pieces to put up points, so defense and rebounding will likely be the difference in the championship game. Neither squad sports a significant size or skill advantage, although the support of the home crowd might help Delta some.

Wapahani and Delta have each won four county titles in the previous nine years, so Saturday should be a thrilling decade-long tie-breaker for the two programs.

"We're matched up with Delta better than other teams because we're playing," Luce said. "These are kids we've seen since second grade, so it's a matter of just doing what we do and making adjustments throughout the game."

"Right now for us, midseason, it's about us," Detweiler said. "We just have to continue to carve out our identity. If we play four quarters of who we are, like you saw in that second half, then we'll be in good shape. We'll have a chance."

GIRLS SEMIFINALS: Wapahani, Yorktown advance to 2022 Delaware County girls basketball championship

Results

Semifinals: Delta 69, Wes-Del 55

The game followed a similar script to Detla's first-round win over Daleville, in which the back-and-forth contest turned in the Eagles' favor because of their staunch third-quarter defense.

Wes-Del, a stronger offensive than defensive team, came out firing and won the first frame 14-12. Early on, Warriors senior Evan Whitesell became just the sixth Wes-Del boys basketball player to eclipse 1,000 career points, and his seven points in the quarter carried his team to a lead.

Zack Todd and others led the Warriors offensively in the second quarter, but their defense softened as Delta scored 19 total points. Marshall had his jump shot going and scored 16 points in the first half, and the Eagles found more success when they made the extra pass and took what the defense gave them.

Holding a 31-27 halftime lead, Delta again increased its defensive intensity in the third quarter to pull away. It ballooned its lead to 15 points after the first four minutes and never looked back, while Wes-Del got sloppy with the ball and forced shots when they did shoot.

"It's the discipline, that's the word we used at halftime, 'Stay in front,'" Detweiler said. "We just challenged them at halftime, 'I want your jersey in front of theirs the entire second half. I want a white jersey in front of that body the entire night, make them shoot over you,' and we kept them off the free throw line ... that allowed us to build the lead."

Delta was led in scoring by Marshall (23 points), Hood (career-high 15 points), Furney (eight points), Jonny Manor and Caleb Jones each with four points, Mason Neal (three points), and Parker Faletic and Kaiden Bond each with two points.

Wes-Del was led in scoring by Whitesell (21 points), Todd (14 points), Cameron Buckner (seven points), Trey Adams (six points), AJ Nauman (three points), Cade Pretorius (two points) and Jack Rooker (one point).

ROUND 1 RECAP: Delta, Yorktown advance to semifinals

Semifinals: Wapahani 43, Yorktown 30

Yorktown's game plan was clear; be physical. The Tigers held a potent Wapahani offense to a season-low 43 points, but the energy expended on defense cost them on the scoreboard.

Yorktown held an 8-6 lead after the opening quarter as both teams made a combined three field goals. It was chippy from tip-off as Yorktown wanted to stop Andrews and Franks at all cost, hoping the other Raiders couldn't beat them.

It worked in the first half as Nelson was the lone other Raider to make a shot, but Yorktown couldn't take advantage. The Tigers committed too many shooting fouls and shot poorly from the field, and Wapahani was up 16-14 at halftime despite not playing its typical style.

The Raiders' role players improved in the third quarter to secure a multi-possession lead Wapahani would never relinquish. Cook, Nelson, Drayden Gates and Nate Luce combined for 13 points in the frame while continuing to stifle the Tigers defensively.

Yorktown had its chances in the fourth but made just one field goal. Its strong defense then turned to constant fouling when the game was slipping away, and the Raiders secured a double-digit advantage thanks to 15 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

"I think we found a way to survive and advance, that's the truth. It was a physical game, I think we made some adjustments throughout the game, I thought we had a real nice third quarter," Luce said. "We'd like to hit a few more free throws but our guys did a good job guarding them, a good job making it tough on them and rebounding the ball well."

Wapahani was led in scoring by Nelson (11 points), Andrews (10 points), Franks (eight points), Gates and Cook each with four points, and Nate Luce and Foster each with three points.

Yorktown was led in scoring by Kieran Tewari and Jacob Grim each with eight points, AJ Dunn (six points), and Carter Loveless and Mason Moulton each with four points.

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.