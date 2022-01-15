ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nurse files for state representative seat in Republican primary

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — Republican Susan Dillon has filed her primary election candidacy for Indiana state representative in District 34.

Dillon is a registered nurse and a Muncie resident who said she was asked by many people to consider running for elected office.

“As a community volunteer, I am known as an advocate who finds solutions for problems. It is an honor to represent our community as ‘your voice of choice,’” she said.

District 34, which covers much of Muncie, is currently represented by Democrat Sue Errington. Dillon will appear on the Republican ballot in May.

  • Republican Brittany Bridges Kloer of Portland for Indiana state representative in District 33.
  • Incumbent Republican J.D. Prescott, for Indiana state representative in District 33.
  • Republican Judi Calhoun for Delaware County Circuit Court 1.
  • Democrat Michelle A. Harvey for Delaware County Clerk.
  • Republican Gavin Greene for Delaware County Coroner
  • Republican Brandy Webb for Delaware County Recorder
  • Republican Lance Turner for Yorktown Town Clerk/Treasurer
  • Republican Steve Hall for At-Large Albany Town Council
  • Republican Carolyn Cline Gant for At-Large Yorktown Town Council
  • ​Republican Kathy J. Miller for Washington Township Advisory Board
  • Republican Leonard N. Reese for Monroe Township Trustee
  • Republican David Holmes for Monroe Township Board
  • Democrat Lora A. Jones for Liberty Township Board
  • Republican Joseph Carmichael switched his candidacy to Perry Township Board after initially filing for Perry Township Trustee the previous week.

David Penticuff is the local government reporter at the Star Press. Contact him at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

