SMH: Pooh Shiesty’s Motion For Bond Denied Until Sentencing

Pooh Shiesty to remain in jail after his motion for bond was denied until his sentencing.

Pooh Shiesty’s promising rap career was stalled last summer after he was indicted by the feds on several charges stemming from alleged acts of violence he committed in the Miami area. One of the most surprising things to link him to the crimes was a serial number on a hundred dollar bill he posted in his money spread on Instagram that was also found at the scene of the crime.

Even with it almost approaching a year of him being behind bars, Pooh remains hopeful he will be home soon. Earlier this month, he reportedly plead guilty to a lone firearms conspiracy charge in connection with an alleged October 2020 robbery incident that lessened his overall charges. With that development, Pooh tried to get a bond to be a free man until his sentencing.

“Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community.

Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis wasn’t for the supervised release or hearing about how famous he was or for his speech about not being a flight risk speech, so, she denied his bond. Shiesty will remain behind bars until his sentencing, where many believe he could receive 4-8 years in prison.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shiesty (@poohshiesty)