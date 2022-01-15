ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

The turnover in college presidencies

By Michael A. MacDowell Guest Columnists
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sh6Ct_0dmpx84900

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The increase in the turnover in various professions is also apparent in college presidencies.

In 2006 the average tenure time for a college or university president was 8.5 years. Today it stands at 6.5 years, but this decline is not due to pandemic-related issues, according to AGB Search, that conducts searches for higher education institutions. Instead, the shelf-life of a president is often shortened by the pressures and unique complexities of the job.

This has been the case for a long time.

Three years after WW II ended, General Dwight Eisenhower, the Supreme Allied Commander, was inaugurated as the 13th President of Columbia University. During his five-year tenure at Columbia, and before assuming the presidency of the United States, Eisenhower faced many of the same issues that have, and will continue to vex most college presidents. Even though he had led tens of thousands of troops in the greatest war of modern times, overseeing allies from different countries and cultures, while managing the likes of Patton and De Gaulle, whose egos sometimes outstripped their usefulness, he still found university leadership defied even his most capable management skills.

As a five-star general, Eisenhower was certainly familiar with bureaucracies, yet he found the idiosyncrasies of selecting internal university leadership perplexing. He recorded in his diary, “There is no more complicated business in the world than that of picking a new dean within the university.” In his 38 years in the Army, Eisenhower was no stranger to the amount of paperwork military bureaucracies could generate, but he soon learned a university could even outpace the Army in generating administrivia.

Trying to mitigate the seemingly endless meetings and paperwork he encountered at Columbia, Ike tried to insist that every new idea presented to him be reduced to one typewritten piece of paper. According to Eisenhower biographer Stephen Ambrose, such a request to reduce verbosity brought some Columbia professors to helpless rage or laughter. One quipped that if the president read more than one page his lips got tired.

Eisenhower was no foreigner to criticism. During his 38 years of active service, he experienced many critical reviews, but few were echoed publicly by those for whom he felt directly responsible nor were they made in such a mocking fashion. To be fair, Eisenhower knew when he accepted the position at Columbia that the culture of the academy differed significantly from that of the military.

Despite these obvious cultural differences, Ike set out to do the best he could, successfully raising the visibility and funds for Columbia and managing the university’s finances very well. What he was unprepared for was the lethargic approach to problem solving within the university.

His successor at Columbia, Grayson Kirk, identified the dilemma very well, saying that Eisenhower’s management style was built out of his military experience. He wanted to have problems presented to him in a cogent and brief form so he could make an informed decision. He believed it better to decide rather than to postpone a decision. He found that professors, on the other hand, much preferred protracted discussions to decisions.

This clash of cultures was almost inevitable for perhaps there are two no more dissimilar occupations than the military and academe. This is not to suggest that one is necessarily better than the other, although to many the efficiency of Eisenhower’s management style, coupled with his impatience with procrastination, best mirrored mainstream American values.

Today many university presidents are in the crosshairs.

Criticized profusely for allowing students and faculty to offend the public’s sense of efficiency and propriety, they are sometimes maligned for adhering to a lethargic response to undertake needed change within the academy. Often, presidents are placed in the unenviable position of defending statements and actions that they themselves find antithetical to the thinking of most Americans.

A college president’s job is made even harder today by a politically divided country which often sees a college campus as the breeding ground for unpopular thinking and actions. To those who serve as college presidents it is comforting to remember one of the world’s great leaders, who not only won a war but also led a battered post-war world to rebuild in relative peace, found the job of a college president sometimes a bit overwhelming.

Michael A. MacDowell served as President of Misericordia University for 15 years.

Comments / 0

Related
University of Arkansas

National Lab for Study of the College President Releases Fifth Volume of Journal

The Journal of Research on the College President recently released its fifth volume, published by the National Lab for the Study of the College President, based at the U of A. Article topics include the evolving presidential role in fundraising, student impressions of college presidents, pathways to the presidency, legal issues and academic freedom.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
foxlexington.com

Georgetown College appoints first woman president

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Georgetown College has found and appointed a new president. In a news release, the board of trustees of Georgetown College has named Rosemary Allen as the 26th president of the Christian, liberal arts college. Allen previously served the university as a faculty member and...
GEORGETOWN, KY
ncf.edu

Lessons Learned Podcast: An Interview with New College of Florida President Okker

Join Lisa Moody, the host of Lessons Learned (a podcast about exceptional thought leadership and community service on the Suncoast), for her interview with New College of Florida President Patricia Okker. In this far-ranging interview, Moody and Okker delve into what makes New College special and why—for many students—the College’s...
FLORIDA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania College of Technology names new president

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Following a national search, Pennsylvania College of Technology has chosen Michael J. Reed to lead the institution as its eighth president, effective July 1. The Penn College Board of Directors on Wednesday approved the choice of Reed, the college’s vice president for academic affairs and provost,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Ambrose University#President Eisenhower#University President#Presidencies#Agb Search#Supreme Allied#Columbia University#Acco
keystone.edu

Keystone College names Dr. Andra Basu as Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs

Dr. Basu has had an accomplished career as an administrator at several colleges and universities. Prior to coming to Keystone, she served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at East Stroudsburg University. She was also dean of Adult and Professional Studies at Albright College and associate academic dean, interim dean of academic services, and dean of Humanities and Social Sciences at Lehigh Carbon Community College.
LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, PA
whitman.edu

Whitman College Announces Dr. Sarah Bolton as 15th President

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Whitman College Board of Trustees today announced the unanimous selection of Dr. Sarah Bolton as the institution’s 15th president. Bolton, the sitting president of The College of Wooster, will succeed President Kathleen Murray, who is retiring after seven years of service to Whitman.
WALLA WALLA, WA
etown.edu

Elizabethtown College Names Transitional President, Betty Rider, to Lead Institution

Rider is a longtime administrator and academic of the institution; Gerald Silberman promoted to Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance. On Jan. 18, the Elizabethtown College Board of Trustees announced Betty Rider as Transitional President of the institution. Rider, who most recently served as the College’s Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs (SVPAA), will assume responsibilities and duties of moving the institution forward through the end of the 2022-23 academic year, effective immediately.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
floridapolitics.com

College president search exemption bill advances, but with shorter open record timeframe

The original legislation provided 21 days for information on the finalists to be made public. That timeframe has been reduced to 14 days. Legislation that would provide a public records exemption for information about applicants seeking a state university or college presidential position cleared its first House committee stop Tuesday in a 14-4 vote, but it did not make it through unscathed.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
hartwick.edu

Hartwick College Names Bongiorno Vice President for Academic Affairs

Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich today announced that Dr. Laurel Bongiorno has been. named the College’s Vice President for Academic Affairs/Dean of Faculty. She will be responsible for supporting College faculty and academic administrators in the continued integration and expansion of FlightPath into the core academic program. FlightPath is the College’s innovative approach to supporting student success through exposure to a future-focused curriculum, mentoring, and career preparation. She assumes her new role on May 1, 2022.
ONEONTA, NY
atsu.edu

ATSU-KCOM alumnus named president of American College of Osteopathic Internists

A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine (ATSU-KCOM) alumnus Robert L. DiGiovanni, DO, FACOI, FACR, ’82, has been appointed president of the American College of Osteopathic Internists (ACOI) for the 2021-22 year. Dr. DiGiovanni, a 1982 ATSU-KCOM graduate, has been a member of ACOI for more than 30 years,...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
eastcountymagazine.org

BILL GARRETT RETURNS AS GROSSMONT-CUYAMACA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD PRESIDENT IN 2012

December 20, 2011 (San Diego East County) -- The Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board has unanimously selected Bill Garrett to serve a fifth term as president, while Mary Kay Rosinski and Edwin Hiel were elected to serve as fellow board officers for 2012. Garrett has served since 2008 as board president for the East County district, with about 30,000 students at Grossmont and Cuyamaca colleges.
New Jersey Monitor

Remembering all of Martin Luther King’s social justice agenda

On January 15th — the actual birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — the People’s Organization For Progress held its annual march in his honor in Newark. The group believes the best way to honor Dr. King is to protest injustice and put forward a social justice agenda. The theme of this year’s march […] The post Remembering all of Martin Luther King’s social justice agenda appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEWARK, NJ
The Baltimore Sun

MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a frequent visitor to Baltimore during his 39 years of life but his impact remains strongly felt in a city still struggling with racial inequality. When the famed civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, this newspaper recalled at least three “official” visits by Dr. King to Maryland’s largest city, the last an appearance in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
TheAtlantaVoice

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction. Speaking in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Martin Luther King III said though he was marking the federal holiday named for his […] The post On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Kansas Reflector

A year after the insurrection, Sen. Jerry Moran could stand on principle and safeguard our nation

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Norlin is a retired Cloud County Community College teacher, where he was department chairman of Communications/English, specializing in media. Dear Sen. Moran, I address you not […] The post A year after the insurrection, Sen. Jerry Moran could stand on principle and safeguard our nation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Continuing MLK’s ‘Revolution of Values’

On January 15, 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr. was leaving a planning meeting for the Poor People’s Campaign when he was called back into the room. It was his birthday — his last, it would turn out. The staff of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference would usually give King a new suit, but this year […] The post Continuing MLK’s ‘Revolution of Values’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELIGION
Times Leader

Thomas chosen as Forty Fort’s next mayor

FORTY FORT — For the first time in close to a decade Forty Fort will have a new mayor, who was nominated and voted in by council members during a special meeting held at the borough building Tuesday night. The borough accepted applications for the role, and on Tuesday...
FORTY FORT, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy