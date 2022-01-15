ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Carolina 4, Vancouver 1

By Sportradar
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

Carolina121—4 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 16 (Teravainen, DeAngelo), 8:17...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Montreal Canadiens hire player agent Kent Hughes as GM

MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens hired player agent Kent Hughes as their general manager Tuesday, hoping he can turn around a team with the worst record in the NHL. The 51-year-old Montreal native replaces Marc Bergevin, who was fired Nov. 28 following the Canadiens' poor start.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#Car
WNCT

Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot tied his career high with 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, RJ Davis scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and North Carolina cruised to a 88-65 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw […]
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy