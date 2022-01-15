ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sunday shows preview: Democrats' struggle for voting rights bill comes to a head

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© AP/Patrick Semansky

Democrats' push to pass voting rights legislation and change the Senate's legislative filibuster are expected to dominate the Sunday show circuit.

The House recently passed legislation that merges the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Act in response to several GOP-led state legislatures passing tighter restrictions to the ballot box.

Democratic leadership, including President Biden , have called to do what it takes to pass the voting legislation. However, the party's hopes were dashed this week when Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) made a speech on the Senate floor in support of the filibuster, a stance that she has been vocal about int he past.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a fellow moderate, has also come out against changing the filibuster. Both of their votes are critical to make any change to the rules in a 50-50 Senate.

Voting rights legislation has failed in the Senate multiple times, and the upper chamber will take up the House-passed legislation on Tuesday.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), who is slated to appear on ABC's "This Week", CNN's "State of the Union" and NBC's "Meet the Press" fiercely defended the voting rights legislation, arguing the bill should be passed to protect democracy.

In an interview scheduled to air Sunday, Clyburn told Greta Van Susteren that he was "worried about losing this democracy. That's why I'm fighting as hard as I can for this voting rights bill, because we are teetering on the edge of losing this democracy."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who will appear on NBC's "Meet The Press" argued earlier this week that the filibuster gives the minority party power, which is important for "one of our vital democratic institutions."

Below is the full list of guests appearing on the Sunday talk shows

ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Vivek Murthy , U.S. surgeon general; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Clyburn; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

CBS’s “Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan ; Gov. Larry Hogan , R-Md.; Sen. Tim Kaine , D-Va.; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy; Clyburn; Sen. Bill Cassidy , R-La.; Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas.

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.); Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

FOX News's "Sunday Morning Futures" — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Sen. Judiciary Committee; Eric Schmitt, Attorney General of Missouri; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Ranking Member, House Judiciary Committee; James O'Keefe, Author, "American Muckracker."

Comments / 9

Meda
3d ago

American citizens votes matter illegal aliens vote is just that illegal IF YOUR NOT A REAL CITIZEN OF AMERICA THEN GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM AND GET LEGAL EASY SIMPLE AS THAT NOT HARD IT DONT TAKE TO MANY BRAIN CELLS TO ABIDE BY THE LAWS OF THIS COUNTRY

Reply(3)
7
dems R evil
2d ago

Stop calling it a freedom act is just a way for the democrats to keep cheating and whin and once they get all the power you could see what America looks like in one year when they did, They will take the real freedom from America and push satan's agenda

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
State
Missouri State
POLITICO

Two major past supporters of Kyrsten Sinema are threatening to end its support if she won't relent on the filibuster and election reform: EMILY's List and NARAL.

A fresh sign of rising (and almost-surely-unsuccessful) pressure from the left. What happened: EMILY's List, which aims to elect pro-choice Democratic women and can be a key factor in party primaries, blasted out a statement Monday threatening to pull its support for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) in the future if she doesn't support changes to the filibuster needed to enact an election reform bill.
Salon

"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Fox News

“It’s Over”: The GOP Dismisses Democrats’ Voting Rights Bill Push

President Biden returned from his Atlanta trip last Thursday after the Democrats’ hopes to end the filibuster were extinguished due to a lack of support from both Republicans and a few members of his own party. As the Biden administration continues its push for voting rights legislation, on the international stage it must address rising tensions with Russia. Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) joins to explain his view that the Democrats’ advocacy to change the filibuster is rooted in partisan politics. Sen. Thune also discusses how the GOP is preparing to discuss economic issues ahead of the midterms, and what action the U.S. can take against Russia that would send a strong message to Putin.
Sand Hills Express

Senate Democrats charge forward with debate on voting rights bills

Washington — Senators returned to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to charge ahead with consideration of voting rights legislation, even in the face of opposition from Republicans that is expected to tank the effort and roadblocks from a pair of moderate Democrats. The Senate convened to begin debate on...
KTLA

Voting bill faces defeat in Senate as Manchin, Sinema won’t stop GOP filibuster

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster. The Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West […]
Reuters

How the White House hopes to save Biden's Build Back Better bill

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The White House is seeking to "reset" talks on its $1.75 trillion spending bill, aiming to salvage climate change measures but pare down or cut items like the child tax credit and paid family leave to appeal to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and other Democrats as soon as this week, said two people working on the plan.
The Hill

The Hill

