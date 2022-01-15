Collier County officials advise Golden Gate Estates residents to boil water after pipe break

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A water pipe break has left many Collier residents without water and some having to boil water for the time being.

According to county officials, a water pipe broke near Corkscrew Elementary School.

Boil water notices have been put in place for the affected communities: Valencia Golf, The Ranch, The Grove, and a portion of Orange Tree community on Grove Drive West.

The pipe break was also noted to affect those in the area off of Oil Well Rd., according to a letter from Collier County’s Public Utilities Division.

According to the letter, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until bacteriological testing has been completed. Testing has been scheduled for completion within 24 hours after the water service is restored.

Details are still emerging and we will provide updates as they come in.