Could the Steelers’ offensive unit receive a major boost ahead of Sunday’s wild-card contest against the Chiefs?. Pittsburgh designated JuJu Smith-Schuster to return from injured reserve on Thursday, giving the 25-year-old wide receiver an opportunity to participate in practice for the first time since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5. He was originally thought to be out for the rest of the 2021 season, but after the Steelers secured a playoff berth, a Smith-Schuster showing is back on the table.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO