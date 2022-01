UFC president Dana White has praised the war between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze from UFC Vegas 46 last weekend. On Saturday night, Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze put on an absolute clinic in the main event of the UFC’s first Fight Night card of the year. Both men put it all out on the line in the name of moving closer to a UFC featherweight title shot, and while Chikadze showed insane toughness, Kattar was the one who impressed the most as he bounced back from his devastating one-sided loss to Max Holloway last year.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO