Kanye West Says He ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Know’ Where Chicago’s 4th Birthday Is: ‘Games Being Played’

In a video, Kanye claims no one would give him the address to Chicago’s party even after he called Kim and then recruited Tristan to ask Khloe.

UPDATE 01/15/2022:

Kanye West claimed he was kept from knowing the address to his own daughter’s birthday party. The 44-year-old rapper said “games are being played” as he was in the dark about Chicago’s 4th birthday during a video taken while he was driving on January 15, seen here. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal.

These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just

not playing.”

Kanye went on to say he was “taking controI” of his narrative this year. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen.” Kanye shares Chicago, North, 8, Saint, 6 and Psalm, 2, with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. “And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.” He then added that he was putting the video online because he needs support.

As for the effort to find the address, Kanye revealed what lengths he went to, claiming he recruited Tristan Thompson to try and get the answer from his ex Khloe Kardashian. “I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kim’s reps for comment.

“My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life,” he continued. “That’s the whole point of having money.” He then said he’s using his voice to stop the narrative of “keeping fathers out of the home.” “There’s a lot of people in this position who aint got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby’s mama be playing games, the grandmom be playing games. They ain’t fittin’ to play like that with me!”

The video is just the latest development in Kanye and Kim’s divorce becoming bitter. A day before, Kanye said he was stopped from entering Kim’s house as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was inside. “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” Kanye explained. The “Famous” rapper even went after Kim’s new beau Pete in an allegedly leaked sneak peek at a new song.