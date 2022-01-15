ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kanye West Says He ‘Wasn’t Allowed To Know’ Where Chicago’s 4th Birthday Is: ‘Games Being Played’

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSHs4_0dmpreom00
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In a video, Kanye claims no one would give him the address to Chicago’s party even after he called Kim and then recruited Tristan to ask Khloe.

UPDATE 01/15/2022:

Kanye West claimed he was kept from knowing the address to his own daughter’s birthday party. The 44-year-old rapper said “games are being played” as he was in the dark about Chicago’s 4th birthday during a video taken while he was driving on January 15, seen here. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal.

These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just

not playing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Egaq8_0dmpreom00
Kanye West claimed he was kept in dark about his own daughter’s birthday.(Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Kanye went on to say he was “taking controI” of his narrative this year. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen.” Kanye shares Chicago, North, 8, Saint, 6 and Psalm, 2, with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. “And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you.” He then added that he was putting the video online because he needs support.

As for the effort to find the address, Kanye revealed what lengths he went to, claiming he recruited Tristan Thompson to try and get the answer from his ex Khloe Kardashian. “I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kim’s reps for comment.

“My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life,” he continued. “That’s the whole point of having money.” He then said he’s using his voice to stop the narrative of “keeping fathers out of the home.” “There’s a lot of people in this position who aint got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby’s mama be playing games, the grandmom be playing games. They ain’t fittin’ to play like that with me!”

The video is just the latest development in Kanye and Kim’s divorce becoming bitter. A day before, Kanye said he was stopped from entering Kim’s house as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was inside. “Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” Kanye explained. The “Famous” rapper even went after Kim’s new beau Pete in an allegedly leaked sneak peek at a new song.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch

The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough. Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony

Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami. Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kanye
E! News

Chicago West Makes Adorable Cameo in Sister North West's Lip Sync Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's WILD TikTok Prosthetics Makeover. North West won TikTok on Dec. 27 with an epic lip sync of Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady," co-starring sister Chicago West. A braces-clad North reminded us all that Grammy-winning rapper Kanye "Ye" West is her dad with a spot-on rap, featuring 3-year-old Chicago's take on the classic song. It's all in the family!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#Kim And Kanye#Being There
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Shares Sexy Selfies After Kanye West & Pete Davidson Celebrate NYE In Miami

Kim Kardashian definitely didn’t ‘take Miami’ for New Year’s Eve after ex-husband Kanye West decided to ring in 2022 close Pete Davidson in the Sunshine State. Kim Kardashian, 41, was not feeling Miami’s heat after all! On January 1, Kim posted flawless photos of herself that she seemingly took inside of her dressing room at her home in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, just hours earlier, Kim’s ex, Kanye West, 44, decided to party in Miami, which is the same city where Kim’s new man, Pete Davidson, 28, was co-hosting his own New Year’s Eve special.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
127K+
Followers
13K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy