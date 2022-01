The 2022 Australian Open is here and there promises to be plenty of intrigue at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. The storylines were building even before the event started, with world number one Novak Djokovic sent home to Serbia after it was discovered that he failed to disclose information about his travel in the days before entering Australia. Djokovic reportedly had Covid-19 in December and is currently unvaccinated. The departure of Djokovic — the three-time defending Australian Open champ — opens up the men’s field to a new winner for the first time since 2018, when Roger Federer held...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO