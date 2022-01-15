Flurona and COVID-19 vaccines

There is an unfortunate possibility that you can become infected with both the Coronavirus and the seasonal flu at the same time.

Experts are calling this combination “flurona” and it is still unclear on what can stop it.

Americans are feeling the stress as cases rise and the flu starts to spread, but there are some things to do that can help keep them safe.

Flurona and the vaccine

According to Dr. Robert Quigley, the senior vice president and global medical director for International SOS, says that the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots might not stop flurona.

Although the vaccine and boosters may not be enough to stop flurona, it will help to reduce the number of positive cases.

If you have been vaccinated and still get sick, it will potentially ease the symptoms and reduce the risk of being hospitalized.

What’s going on with vaccines

Experts have been calling on people to get their COVID-19 vaccine and boosters to tackle the omicron variant, or any other strain of COVID that may still be around.

This has lead to a call for a fourth shot of the vaccine.

Despite the push for another booster, a scientist at Oxford thinks that releasing a COVID-19 booster every six months might be too hard for much of the world to afford to keep up with.

Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, says that vaccinating the planet every four to six months is not sustainable or affordable.