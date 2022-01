In a little more than four minutes on Sunday, Elias Pettersson scored as many goals for the Vancouver Canucks as he had the previous six weeks: two. But four goals are twice as good as two, and the most important aspect of the Canucks’ 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals is that Vancouver’s most talented forward finally has something to show for his determination to play his way out of a bewildering season-long scoring slump.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO