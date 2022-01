Atlanta United started its first training camp for the 2022 MLS season Tuesday without its manager and several key players. Manager Gonzalo Pineda wasn’t with the team because he is in health and safety protocols, as is fullback Mikey Ambrose, midfielder Matheus Rossetto and draft pick Erik Centeno. There are various procedures that must be fulfilled that are dependent upon why the person entered the protocols before the person would be allowed to return. For example, if a person tested positive for COVID-19, that person must twice test negative before they can return. None of the people in the protocols are experiencing symptoms.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO