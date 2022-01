Quick Response codes aka QR codes are widely used for both personal and business purposes. These are square-shaped barcodes that you are likely to have spotted in a nearby shop, shopping mall, airport, business card, or invitation card. QR codes make it easier for people to redirect others to a particular destination like a website, restaurant menu, or payment page. If you are wondering how you can create QR codes for your business or any other purpose that you may have, this is the tutorial for you.

