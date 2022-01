The popularity around the Wenatchee Valley for Allen Matthews’s winemaking prompted him to go beyond his 6-acre vineyard overlooking Rock Island Dam and bring in Cab from Red Mountain. It’s an investment that’s paid off with his sixth career Platinum and third in the past two years. Those half-dozen years beyond vintage and the tannin management by this commercial fisherman-turned-winemaker have this drinking beautifully as it exudes black currant, black cherry and dark chocolate in an expressive structure that allows for subtle accents of earthiness and tobacco. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).

