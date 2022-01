DALLAS — The standoff had lasted more than 11 hours, and Charlie Cytron-Walker, the rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel, knew the situation wasn't improving. Cytron-Walker and two other men were still being held hostage, as they had been most of the day Saturday, inside their synagogue in Colleyville. None of the hostages had been hurt.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO