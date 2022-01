The metals have meandered into our pivots and have backed away each time. Right now, it looks like they are trying to build the structure to give it one more try to break out. Silver is now butting its head against its immediate pivot, which was created by the new 1=2 structure. Again, I am not terribly confident of this bullish set up since the wave 1 is really best counted as a 3-wave rally. So, clearly, if we break out over the pivot, and then break back below it, it will be a strong signal that we are likely heading down to a low below that one struck in mid-December.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO