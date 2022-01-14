ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PopCrush Weekends

By Donny Meacham
1075zoofm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopCrush Weekends is the best weekend party music curated by you, for you. Join Donny Meacham as...

1075zoofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Who Might Be Performing at the Grammy Awards?

Now that we know the what, the when and the where of the 2022 Grammy Awards, the next question is the most fun: who? Who might be gracing the glamorous Grammy stage on the night of April 3? While many in the industry seem to believe that holding the big show in Las Vegas will be a detriment to Grammy Week if not the show, there’s a lot more silver in that lining than might seem at first blush. As the omicron variant has caused yet another disruption to touring plans, Vegas residencies have become a very attractive touring-without-touring option for...
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Post Malone
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Adele
Person
Bruno Mars
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Music#Celebrity News#Popcrush
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Porsha Williams Shows Off $300K Rolls-Royce From Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams' new car from her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is stunning. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her new Rolls-Royce Ghost -- which retails for over $300,000 -- on Instagram on Wednesday, and thanked Guobadia for the lavish gift. Williams poses by the car in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cooking with Paris: Netflix viewers furious after star’s show is cancelled

Netflix has decided to cancel Paris Hilton’s culinary TV show Cooking with Paris after just one season.On Monday (17 January), Deadline reported that the streamer had opted out of renewing the six-episode series after it premiered in August last year. Cooking with Paris chronicles the hotel heiress as she whips up a storm in her kitchen, while wielding diamond-encrusted utensils and wearing red carpet-ready outfits. Kim Kardashian, Saweetie and Demi Lovato were among the celebrity guests that stopped by Hilton’s chaotic kitchen in season one. In his two-star review forThe Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “For Cooking with Paris...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Brooklyn Beckham’s fiancée will wear ‘two Valentino dresses’ on their wedding day

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding is expected to be a lavish affair attended by a star-studded guestlist that will reportedly take place on 9 April.The famous pair’s nuptials are set to be covered by US Vogue, with the ceremony to be held on Peltz’s billionaire father’s estate on Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Sun.But the question on everyone’s lips has been who the 27-year-old Bates Motel star will tap to design her wedding dress, with some reports suggesting it could be her future mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.Victoria, who has her own fashion label, designed the flowing yellow dress worn...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy