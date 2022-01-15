ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Andrew Low Feels Portraits Don’t Always Need to Be Sharp

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“You never know what you will get, but that’s why I love film,” says Scottish photographer Andrew Low on why he shoots with film so often. Instead of going down the traditional route for an album cover, Low decided to experiment. It paid off very well in the form of a...

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

This Is Why Your Pictures Suck (And How to Fix It)

Years ago, we published an article called This Is Why Your Pictures Suck. To date, it’s one of our most popular articles. And it contains brutally honest advice from long-time photographer and podcast host Ibarionex Perello. He’s interviewed tons of photographers over the years who share their frank opinion on things. But since its original publishing in 2013, things have changed. You all have become better photographers for sure. Everyone, however, can deal with a little bit of exposure therapy. We’re not attacking anyone with our own hatreds or motivations. I’ve been on the receiving end of those, and they’re awful and moronic. So trust us, this isn’t that. They’re just plain facts. Here is why your photos suck.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Rare Photography That Takes You Into Unknown Worlds

Amongst the traditional photography that comes The Phoblographer’s way are stories that focus on rare moments. From wildlife to natural phenomena, photographers wait patiently to document scenes people don’t often see. The scenes take us into unknown worlds and allow the photographer to educate us on topics we’re not familiar with. We love these types of stories, and so do our readers. If you want to forget the mundane for a moment, check this out! Make a hot drink, get locked in to the rest of this article, and enjoy some rare photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Faster than F1! 3 F0.95 Lenses Portraits Photographers Will Love!

The f0.95 lens is fantastic if you’re looking for a very specific look. They’re great for APS-C cameras and those with smaller sensors. But even if you’re using a full-frame camera, you can get beautiful photos with f0.95 lenses. And they’re all manual focus. We dove into our reviews index to find some of the best without breaking the bank. Check these out!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

This One Special Lens Can Give a Perspective Like No Other!

If you’re bored and looking to shoot something completely new, we’ve got a simple challenge for you. Shoot low! No, we’re not talking about low-light. And we’re not necessarily talking about low shutter speeds. Instead, we mean that you should change your perspective. And if you’re a Sony shooter, you’re in luck. There’s a lens that has this perspective unlike anything else out there: the Tamron 17-70mm f2.8 Di III-A VC RXD.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Photography#Sharpness#Scottish#Ios#The Essential Photo Gear
The Phoblographer

Using the Perfect Lens for Travel Photography in Big Cities

The perfect lens for travel photography is obviously the one that you’ve got with you. But there’s no reason why you shouldn’t have a wide-angle lens when photographing during your travels. In the majority of cases, it will do everything you need when you’re visitng big cities. Cities are much different than the suburbs and rural areas in that they bring everything close to you. So to take that all in, you’ll need a wide-angle lens like a Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 Di III RXD. We’re going to go through a bunch of things for anyone picking up their first new lens and bringing it with them on a trip!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Phoblographer

Aaron Yeandle’s Fascinating Portraits Allowed Him to Explore

“Covid was a new and invisible terror,” the photographer Aaron Yeandle remembers. “March 2020 was a very scary time, as we were just seeing and hearing about these mass deaths all over the world.” In Guernsey, where Yeandle is based, the first lockdown ran for 88 days, starting on March 24th. During that time, the artist and his wife, like many of us, were flooded with countless pictures of people in hazmat suits, watching from their apartment as the global death count rose. Masks became a part of their daily lives.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Brandon Casey Shows How to Create a Stunning Photograph

Every now and then, a photograph comes our way, and it immediately grips us. It’s the type of photograph that makes us say, “We need to know more.” Brandon Casey is the creator of the latest image that demanded our attention. A resident of New Smyrna Beach, Casey has an eye for rocket launches. He’s also a devoted father, and for this photograph, he wanted to combine his passion with the children he loves so dearly.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Photographer Mark DePaola Shoots Beautiful Editorials Without Photoshop

“‘You should take my picture sometime,’” photographer Mark DePaola recounts a model saying to him during his story of how he really got into photography. “We made a plan for her to come over to shoot and eventually photographed. As I was shooting, I realized that photography was an extremely powerful medium.” Mark’s story is the idol of many photographers. He’s a purist who refuses to do any retouching or post-production. He shoots editorials for Gucci, McQueen, Miyake, VOGUE, and others. He’s also got a brand new 402-page monograph called Five Years and Sixty Seconds. But more than anything, Mark focuses on creating. We talked with him about his philosophy on shooting, why he doesn’t shoot with a flash, and his photography methods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Phoblographer

3 of the Best Lenses for the Leica M11 (You’ll Love These)

The Leica M11 answers the demands of many a photographer. It boasts image quality that looks like slide film while balancing the needs for both resolution and dynamic range. Plus, there’s a cool brass version. We reviewed the Leica M11 already and really loved working with it. So if you’re considering buying one, make sure you’ve got good lenses. Here are some of the best lenses for the Leica M11. And trust us, we’ve reviewed pretty much every Leica M-mount lens.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Our Nikon Z Lens Guide Just Got a Great New Update!

We’ve got great news! If you’re a Nikon Z camera owner or considering a Nikon Z, then we’ve reviewed the majority of the system’s lenses. And you can check out our fully updated Nikon Z lens guide right here! We’re specifically focusing on the full frame lenses in this guide, and we’ve conducted independent reviews on these lenses. As Nikon’s camera system has received firmware updates, it’s gotten better and better. What’s more, they’ve got a few seriously great gems of lenses. Their 40mm f2 is fantastic, and so is their 50mm f1.2 lens! What’s more, they’ve got a full lineup of professional zoom lenses. So if you’re considering the new Nikon Z9, this might be one that you’re going to consider.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 Great Leica Lenses to Adapt to L Mount Cameras

The great thing about the Leica L mount is that it’s incredibly adaptable. But more than anything else, you can adapt a ton of Leica M-mount lenses onto the camera bodies. Leica has an official adapter that boasts incredible build quality and reliability. But more than that, there are also tons of options available on the market. And you don’t need to spend an arm and a leg. We went into our Reviews Index to find some of the best Leica lenses to adapt to L mount cameras. Dive in with us!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

This Superb Toy Photography Takes You to a Whole New World of Fantasy

Toy photography allows adults to be kids again. It allows them to play around, experiment, jump into a world of fantasy, and document it all with their cameras. While it’s fun and games, executing good toy photography requires a high level of attention to detail and creative vision. When poorly executed, you have a bunch of toys that tell no story. However, you create an entirely new world that people demand you invite them into when it’s done well.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

Beautiful Optics. Bokeh for Days. Leica 75mm F1.25 Noctilux Review

Leica is synonymous with pristine image optics and a price tag to match. Most of their lenses are on the wish lists of photographers worldwide. Their Summicron lenses are at a price point that most have to save up for. The 75mm Summicron was a hit, so naturally, the Leica 75mm f1.25 Noctilux lens has to be notorious, right? With a price tag of $14,295.00 we would sure hope so! Keep reading to see if the low light performance and incredible bokeh justify the cost.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Promises Every Photographer Should Make to Themselves for 2022

Some folks believe that a new year is a great time to start something brand new. You know, some sort of commitment to yourself. But, the truth is that unless you stay committed to your goals, you’re not going to get them done. And with this new year, every photographer should find ways to create organic growth for themselves. So we’re rounding up four ways photographers can do this. Make the promise to yourself!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

The Yashica 45mm F1.7 Is a Beautiful Dream to Shoot with When Adapted

For more stories like this, be sure to subscribe to The Phoblographer. There are lots of awful things that can be associated with the name Yashica. But this is more so the case if you’re considering a modern Yashica. Vintage Yashica, on the other hand, is as appealing as vintage Rolex. That’s to say that there’s a ton of hype, and it’s well deserved. So after Junior Photo Editor Feroz Khan interviewed Terry Godlove, I thought I’d buy one of his creations. Luckily, I scored the Yashica 45mm f1.7 lens. This is the legendary lens that was on the GSN Electro 35. Let me tell you, it’s a dream on digital.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

A New and Unique Mount Ecosystem – Manfrotto Move QR Review

In any discussion about tripods and monopods, the name Manfrotto is sure to crop up. At the top of many professional photographers’ accessory lists, the brand has been around for close to six decades. Synonymous with quality and durability, many products proudly display the “Made In Italy” branding. And not one to deviate from this norm is their all-new Manfrotto Move Quick Release ecosystem of “interconnectable parts and products.” It’s an innovative system designed to help photo and video shooters move their cameras between sliders, tripods, and gimbals.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Tyson Rininger Spends Quality Time with Natural Underwater Beauties

“Very few people have ever been as close as I have,” explains Monterey Bay Aquarium’s photographer Tyson Rininger when asked how incredible his job is. He’s had some fascinating encounters with underwater creatures big and small and has a job many photographers would envy. How many photographers can actually say they’ve spent time in an elevator with a shark?
ANIMALS
The Phoblographer

Community Is Important and These Photo Stories Prove It

Community is important. There’s the photography community and countless others too. Some photographers like to travel far and wide to focus their lenses on different communities from around the world. Others prefer to stay closer to home and document stories happening locally. Either way, documenting communities is important in the photography world, and it’s something we’re going to look at in the piece.
PHOTOGRAPHY
BGR.com

5 Amazon home decor finds under $25 that have shoppers obsessed

Is the interior of your house or apartment has been looking a bit drab lately? You really shouldn’t feel bad because we can guarantee that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to ignore the things around your home that make it look less chic than it should. If you’re on a budget, the last thing you want to do is spend money on expensive home upgrades. There’s something that you probably don’t realize, however. It’s the simple fact that home upgrades don’t have to be expensive to look expensive. That’s why you definitely need to check out some of...
HOME & GARDEN
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
350
Followers
2K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy