Transfer RB Deondre Jackson won't be at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future.

Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring.

Sources told the Journal Star on Saturday that an academic snag prevented Jackson from being able to enroll and be eligible to play football.

NCAA rules prohibit NU staffers from commenting on recruits until they have signed a National Letter of Intent or are formally part of the program.

Jackson on Saturday maintained via social media that he remains committed to playing for the Huskers, tweeting, "Lol forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me I am committed & will be playing at Nebraska! Thanks"

Jackson responded to a Journal Star message confirming that he will not be with the program this spring, saying, "No I won't be at Nebraska in the spring but will be in May."

Indeed, he could perhaps be in better position to make the move following the spring semester and get to campus over the summer. That would require several elements — academic standing and NU's roster space among them — lining up again as they had initially appeared to this winter for Jackson and Nebraska.

Jackson, listed at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, found himself down the depth chart for the Aggies as a redshirt freshman and appeared in just four games, carrying one time for minus-2 yards. That came a year after he carried twice for 15 in his lone game action of 2020.

He was on Nebraska's radar screen as soon as he hit the transfer portal earlier this month and verbally committed to the Huskers less than a week after formalizing his transfer from Texas A&M. He and his family arrived for an official visit to Lincoln on Friday and the original expectation was that he would enroll and begin classes almost immediately.

Transfer recruiting is typically a bit more fluid than high school recruiting because transfers don't sign a National Letter of Intent. Nothing ties the school and the player together in a binding way until the player arrives on campus and accepts financial aid from the school.

Nebraska carried six scholarship running backs last year and has five scholarship backs on its roster at this point. The Huskers are also hosting a top junior college running back this weekend in Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute). Grant, who graduated from NMMI recently, rushed for more than 1,700 yards this fall and helped the school to a junior college national championship.

That could give Grant the inside track to being the final piece to the puzzle for now for the Huskers. Grant told the Journal Star this week that he was also considering taking visits to USC and Florida Atlantic, but a decision on a school would come quickly after this weekend if he's going to be enrolled for spring semester.

Rivals first reported that Jackson would no longer attend Nebraska this spring.

The timing is critical, of course, because any player who is on campus for the spring semester is able to take part in spring ball. For Nebraska's running back group, that will be under new assistant coach Bryan Applewhite, whose hire was finalized on Friday.

