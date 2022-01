My fabulous husband bought me an awesome new miter saw for Christmas, and it is way too heavy to lug around! So my first project with the new saw was a workbench to mount it on! I added wheels so it can roll anywhere. I'm also very short and wanted to store a very tall shop vac on the lower shelf so I made modifications to accommodate that. I also made it 30" x 36" to make it just the right size for my saw. I will be using this piece as the center of other work tables I will build in the future!

