SEVERANCE, Colo. (CBS4) – One of the fastest growing communities in northern Colorado is bringing building permits to a screeching halt following disputes over access to clean water. The Town of Severance has stopped accepting residential building permits after realizing its water provider cannot meet the demand for clean water. (credit: CBS) Nicholas Wharton, Town Administrator for Severance, said all pending and new applications for residential permits will be denied until May 31, or until the town’s water provider addresses major concerns. Wharton told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that the North Weld County Water District, the town’s sole water provider, doesn’t have the infrastructure...

SEVERANCE, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO