Marines OK first two COVID-19 vaccine exemptions for religious reasons - making them the first military service to do so thus far

By Associated Press, Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
 5 days ago

The U.S. Marine Corps became the first military branch to approve COVID-19 vaccine exemptions based on religious reasons after they approved two requests.

On Friday, the Marine Corps confirmed they approved two requests for religious exceptions from the COVID-19 vaccine after receiving 3,350 requests and processing 3,212 of them.

No information about the two specific approvals was provided, due to privacy reasons.

The two religious exemptions are the first to be approved by the Corps in 10 years, the Marines said Friday, and are the first to be approved in any military branch so far regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (pictured) has said repeatedly that getting the vaccine is critical to maintaining a healthy, ready force that can be prepared to defend the nation

Overall, 95 percent of the more than 182,000 active-duty Marines are at least partially vaccinated, while 94 percent are fully vaccinated, a Marines spokesman said.

The vaccination rate for Marine reservists has gone up as well, with 86 percent of reservists at least partially vaccinated and 83 percent fully vaccinated.

The services have come under criticism for their failure to grant religious exemptions, with members of Congress, the military and the public questioning if the review processes have been fair.

Troops are required to get as many as 17 different vaccines which include shots for smallpox, hepatitis, polio and the flu and service leaders have said that religious exemptions to vaccines required by the military are very rare.

Despite only approving two of over 3,000 requests, the Marines said they are taking the process seriously.

'All current exemption requests are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis,' the Marines said in a statement. 'Each request will be given full consideration with respect to the facts and circumstances submitted in the request.'

Troops are required to get as many as 17 different vaccines and service leaders have said that religious exemptions to vaccines required by the military are very rare
According to the Marines, exemption requests are reviewed first by commanders and then sent to a three-person board at Manpower and Reserve Affairs. The board makes a recommendation and the deputy commandant for manpower makes the decision. Marines can appeal any denials to the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps.

All the military services have said the decisions are based not only on the individual request, but also on its impact on the unit, its mission and readiness, and the health and safety of other troops.

The Navy and the Marine Corps have said that unvaccinated service members are not allowed to deploy out to sea on ships, where infections can more easily spread.

The Army has yet to grant any of the 2,128 religious exemption it received and has rejected 162 so far but have granted five permanent medical exemptions for vaccination out of 653 requests to date.

As they process exemption requests, the U.S. military branches have also begun to discharge up to 30,000 active-duty service members who have continued to refuse the shot.

The military branches set their own deadlines after the Biden administration announced plans to mandate the vaccine for all U.S. service members across the branches - Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy - back in August.

In total, more than 1.9 million service members have either been partially or fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Defense.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said repeatedly that getting the vaccine is critical to maintaining a healthy, ready force that can be prepared to defend the nation. The Pentagon is also weighing making the vaccine booster shots mandatory for service members.

Officials say the vaccines, particularly boosters, beef up protections against more severe illnesses.

Earlier this week the Army reprimanded six active-duty commanders for refusing to comply with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The Army did not specify the rank of the punished officers, though two battalion commanders were among those who were relieved of those duties.

In addition, 2,994 soldiers received written reprimands for refusing the vaccine out of the 3,611 troops who have yet to get the jab.

The Army has yet to initiate separations for soldiers refusing the vaccine as it expects further guidance this month.

Over 96 percent of of the roughly 481,000 active-duty soldiers in the largest military branch have been fully vaccinated and more than 97 percent are partially vaccinated. The Army Reserves remain at about 73 percent fully vaccinated.

There are about 57,000 officers serving at the level of captain or above in the US Army, meaning around 0.01 percent of commanding officers were punished for not getting the jab.

