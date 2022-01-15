This Week In Techdirt History: January 9th - 15th

Every year, a few days after New Years (once the data is truly complete), I try to do a post exploring some of the traffic patterns and comment details on Techdirt for the year. This year's will be a bit different on the traffic front, because at the end of last January, we took Google Analytics off the site, and that had been the tool we'd used to see where people were coming from and whatnot. Instead, this year for the details on where people are coming from and what technology they're using, we'll be using a combination of a self-hosted Matomo instance and Plausible Analytics (not self-hosted; though we're hoping to eventually switch to the self-hosted version). We ran all three solutions for one month before turning off Google Analytics, and the data roughly, though not exactly, matched (because all traffic numbers are fake and unreliable), but this year's info should be slightly different. As in the past, we're not reporting silly things like how much traffic we get, because (again), all those numbers are fake, due to dodgy tools and even dodgier bots and such. But we can get useful comparative data about where people are coming from and such.

INDIA ・ 11 DAYS AGO