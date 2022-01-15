ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week In Techdirt History: January 9th - 15th

By Leigh Beadon
Tech Dirt
 3 days ago

This week in 2017, ISPs were getting straight to work pushing for elimination of new FCC broadband privacy rules, an FCC report clearly said that AT&T and Verizon were violating net neutrality. At the same time, AT&T was planning to dodge a review of the Time Warner merger, and Verizon was...

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Tech Dirt

Techdirt 2021: The Stats.

Every year, a few days after New Years (once the data is truly complete), I try to do a post exploring some of the traffic patterns and comment details on Techdirt for the year. This year's will be a bit different on the traffic front, because at the end of last January, we took Google Analytics off the site, and that had been the tool we'd used to see where people were coming from and whatnot. Instead, this year for the details on where people are coming from and what technology they're using, we'll be using a combination of a self-hosted Matomo instance and Plausible Analytics (not self-hosted; though we're hoping to eventually switch to the self-hosted version). We ran all three solutions for one month before turning off Google Analytics, and the data roughly, though not exactly, matched (because all traffic numbers are fake and unreliable), but this year's info should be slightly different. As in the past, we're not reporting silly things like how much traffic we get, because (again), all those numbers are fake, due to dodgy tools and even dodgier bots and such. But we can get useful comparative data about where people are coming from and such.
INDIA
Tech Dirt

The Next Techdirt Greenhouse And Event: Remembering The SOPA Fight

Register now for our online event featuring Rep. Zoe Lofgren ». Next week is the ten year anniversary of the famed "Internet Blackout Day" in which internet users, together with activists, and some internet companies, spoke up together and told Congress that passing the Stop Online Piracy Act (and the Senate Companion, the Protect IP Act), would do tremendous damage to the internet. Lots of organizations are hosting events and doing other things to commemorate that momentous occasion -- but also trying to channel that spirit towards building a better internet.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tech Dirt

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, both our winners on the insightful side come in response to our post about Eric Clapton pretending to regret his lawsuit against a random woman in Germany who listed a bootleg CD on eBay. As it happens, the first place winner is a reply to the second place winner, so we're going to present them in reverse order. So, in second place, it's TFG with a response to someone who claimed this wasn't about copyright, but about some cryptic other thing:
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The $54m king of YouTube who makes more money than Jay-Z: How MrBeast won the internet

One day in January 2017, 18-year-old Jimmy Donaldson from North Carolina sat down in front of a camera and began counting to 100,000. Over the next forty hours, he went from chipper and alert to exhausted, leaning back in his chair, eyes closed, sometimes rocking back and forth, his numbers slurring into each other. Text labels on screen read "KILL ME" and "I regret this". Finally he made it to the end, allowing himself the briefest of celebrations before collapsing backwards: "What am I doing with my life?"The gruelling count turned out to be Mr Donaldson's big break. Since posting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Jimmy Wales
Tech Dirt

The World Handled A 'Wordle' Ripoff Just Fine Without Any IP Action

In the video game space, it has become commonplace to see creators freak out over "rip-offs" and "clones" of their games when the targets of their ire are actually not rip-offs or clones at all. This typically comes down to the all to common confusion over whether you can own or protect ideas versus specific expression. Typically in these stories, it turns out someone is complaining that they're seeing a similar idea in other games, whether it's first person shooters that share common features, the explosion of battle royale games, or even just artwork.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

US regulators aiming at illegal and anticompetitive mergers

U.S. competition regulators have mounted an effort to tighten enforcement against illegal mergers, in line with President Joe Biden’s mandate for greater scrutiny to big business combinations. The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday they are seeking public comment on how current merger guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals in an increasingly consolidating corporate marketplace. The agencies are stressing the importance of robust competition to the economy, workers, consumers and small businesses.“Our country depends on competition to drive progress, innovation, and prosperity,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Tech Dirt

FCC Politely Tells ISPs To Stop Abusing Covid Broadband Relief Program To Rip Off Poor People

During the COVID crisis the FCC launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB program), which gives lower income Americans a $50 ($75 for those in tribal lands) discount off of their broadband bill. Under the program, the government gives money to ISPs (not exactly ideal given the industry's history of fraud), which then dole out discounts to users if they qualify. But (surprise), many found that big ISPs erected cumbersome barriers to actually getting the service, or worse, actively exploited the sign up process to force struggling low-income applicants on to more expensive plans once the initial contract ended. Very on brand.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tech Dirt

Content Moderation Case Study: Facebook Knew About Deceptive Advertising Practices By A Group That Was Later Banned For Operating A Troll Farm (2018-2020)

In the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections in the United States, progressive voters in seven competitive races in the Midwest were targeted with a series of Facebook ads urging them to vote for Green Party candidates. The ads, which came from a group called America Progress Now, included images of and quotes from prominent progressive Democrats including Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with the implication that these politicians supported voting for third parties.
INTERNET
Tech Dirt

New Washington Law Requires Home Sellers Disclose Lack Of Broadband Access

For decades the U.S. newswires have been peppered with stories where somebody bought a house after being told by their ISP it had broadband access, only to realize the ISP didn't actually serve that address. Generally, the homeowner then realizes they have to spend a stupid amount of money to pay the local telecom monopoly to extend service.. or move again. Time after time, local ISPs are found to be flat out lying when they claim they can offer an essential utility (broadband), and the home buyer has little recourse thanks to the slow, steady erosion of U.S. state and federal telecom regulatory oversight.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tech Dirt

There's Still Plenty Of Time To Join The Public Domain Game Jam!

This year, for the fourth year in a row, we're celebrating the entry of new works into the public domain with our public domain game jam: Gaming Like It's 1926. We're calling for submissions of games inspired by or making use of material that entered the public domain this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Analysis: Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals in war over future of gaming

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sony Group (6758.T), perched atop the gaming sector, is facing a fresh challenge from cash-rich rivals betting on a next-generation online video game boom as the Japanese conglomerate eyes expansion on multiple fronts, including electric cars. Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), a laggard in the generational console...
VIDEO GAMES
Tech Dirt

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place comment on the insightful side comes from our post about Elizabeth Warren cosponsoring a bill to repeal Section 230 — before it was revealed that her name was included in error, and the post was updated. One commenter defended the apparent move as a reasonable way to fight "big tech", and an anonymous commenter responded:
TECHNOLOGY

