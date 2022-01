Robbie Williams has claimed a hitman was hired to kill him when he was at the top of his career. On Sunday (16 January), the 47-year-old English singer told The Mirror that he had “a contract” put on him to “kill” him. “I’ve never, ever said this, but I had a contract put on me to kill me. I’ve never said that publicly before,” Williams said. “It went away. I have friends. That stuff is the unseen stuff that happens when you become famous.”The “Life Thru a Lens” singer added that he was “Michael Jackson-style famous” at one point...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO